Track decision was easy one for Pokorney

But still, she had yet to have a breakthrough moment and assumed her best chance for college athletics was in volleyball.

That all changed last May when Pokorney set a new personal best in the discus and broke the school record in the district meet. A week later in Omaha, she again set a personal best and broke the school record, this time in shot put, by more than three feet.

Pokorney was 20th in the discus at state with a best toss of 109 feet, 10 inches and was fourth in the shot put at 40 feet, 7 inches.

That brought on some attention from college coaches and a summertime spent at several track camps. Pokorney continued to play volleyball and basketball during the school year while also attending more camps.

Interest continued to grow but her decision was coming down to two choices. In the end, there was a clear winner.

"At Concordia, it just felt like home. I felt like I fit right in. The aspects of family and faith and everything, it just felt like the place for me," Pokorney said. "Anytime I looked at other schools, I would always go back and compare them to Concordia. After thinking on it a lot, and weighing out the pros and cons, I knew Concordia is the place for me.”