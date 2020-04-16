Track decision was easy one for Pokorney

Kamryn Pokorney's journey to college track and field had its seeds planted decades ago.
Kamryn's father, Dan, and her mother, Wendy, were high school sweethearts who among many common interests, found one of their most meaningful connections in the shot put and discus ring. Dan, a student at Rising City High School, helped Wendy, a student at Craig High School, to the state meet.
Dan also helped Wendy's brother and a family friend improve and earn their way to the state meet.
Years later, Kamryn will continue her career past even her mom and dad's accomplishments thanks to her commitment to the Concordia track program in late January.
Pokorney, a state qualifier last season, had quite the end to her junior year. Thanks to that success, she quickly changed her future plans from the volleyball hardwood to the shot put and discus pits.
"We've always kind of been a track family," Porkorney said during a recent interview. "My parents were very excited because we all like going to track meets; my grandparents love it. It's just a big thing in our family to go and watch track meets."
Pokorney had always been a consistent point scorer for Shelby-Rising City track and field as a freshman and sophomore, according to her memory, medaling in almost every meet.
But still, she had yet to have a breakthrough moment and assumed her best chance for college athletics was in volleyball.
That all changed last May when Pokorney set a new personal best in the discus and broke the school record in the district meet. A week later in Omaha, she again set a personal best and broke the school record, this time in shot put, by more than three feet.
Pokorney was 20th in the discus at state with a best toss of 109 feet, 10 inches and was fourth in the shot put at 40 feet, 7 inches.
That brought on some attention from college coaches and a summertime spent at several track camps. Pokorney continued to play volleyball and basketball during the school year while also attending more camps.
Interest continued to grow but her decision was coming down to two choices. In the end, there was a clear winner.
"At Concordia, it just felt like home. I felt like I fit right in. The aspects of family and faith and everything, it just felt like the place for me," Pokorney said. "Anytime I looked at other schools, I would always go back and compare them to Concordia. After thinking on it a lot, and weighing out the pros and cons, I knew Concordia is the place for me.”
Pokorney started her career preferring discus but has grown to, perhaps, love the shot put more. She'll do both at Concordia as well as see if she can find success in the weight throw indoors and the javelin and hammer throw outdoors.
"I used to be a glider, but now I’m working on rotating," she said. It’s fun to try something new, and I’m thinking that rotating in shot put will help me in discus.”
Her ultimate goal is to be a national meet qualifier at the NIAA level and eventually place among the medal winners.
Though her spring season has been lost, that hasn't stopped Pokorney from training. She and her brother went to the SRC track daily to run around lunch time then she went to the ring to throw later in the afternoon.
She's learning how to adjust that routine now that the track is officially closed for the time being.
Pokorney counts herself fortunate that her decision was made prior to the season, and thus, prior to the season being lost.
She's the only one on the SRC roster that is pursuing track in the future. But while her senior teammates won't be losing out on a potential scholarship, they are losing out on time with one another.
And that might be the most unfortunate casualty.
"We just always had so much fun in practice, whether it was the way we did things during warm ups or how us throwers were all a little different," Pokorney said. "I'm looking forward to college and making new relationships there, but it's sad that we never had a final season together."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
