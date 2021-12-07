Tre' Daro - David City Super Senior

Tre' Daro is hungry to chase what's his - an individual state wrestling championship.

Daro has seen his cousins, Dylan Vodicka and Trent Daro, reach the Promised Land. Trent won the individual Class C 120-pound state title in 2016, and Vodicka won back-to-back state titles at Class C 170 in 2020 and Class C 182 last winter.

After witnessing their success, Tre' said there's a mix of pressure and motivation that comes with wanting to make his own moment of glory.

"I want my shot. I've got to get it this year because I won't have another shot," he said. "I was actually talking to Dylan about how the word pressure comes up and he said, 'Well, it's not a real thing so there's no real pressure. Just wrestle like you do.' If the pressure turns into motivation, I guess it's because I'm working hard. That's the goal and we know how to get there."

Last year, Daro went 46-8 and reached the Class C 170-pound state final. The No. 1 ranked guy in the class denied him a championship. He expected to be in that position, but few others predicted his run to the title match.

Knowing what it's like to have success in Omaha is a big advantage.

"I think it'll help because I got to wrestle on those mats," Daro said. "I know what it's like to wrestle there, and it won't be a shock of what to expect. I'll know exactly what to expect, and my mind can be solely on wrestling."

Tre' credited his family and coaches for helping him along his wrestling journey. He started wrestling in seventh grade. After he saw Vodicka on the mat, he had an instant desire.

"My whole family wrestled," Daro said. "Once I was old enough, I brought the paper home to my mom and she said, 'OK, have fun at practice.' I really just fell in love with the sport ever since I first started wrestling."

For Daro, the goal is to follow his cousins' footsteps and be a state champion in his senior season.

"Trent Daro had his turn," he said. "Dylan had his turn, and now it's my turn to take what's mine."

- SAM FICARRO

