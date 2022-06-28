Tre' Daro cherishes experience at All-Star wrestling dual

David City graduate Tre' Daro soaked up every minute of his experience competing in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) All-Star dual on June 11 at Northwest High School in Grand Island.

After spending time on the National Guard base in Hastings, taking part in activities and attending the NSWCA banquet, Daro took the mat for the final time as a high schooler.

He and Aquinas Catholic's Hunter Vandenberg represented the local area among nearly 40 wrestlers that included both boys and girls matches. The girls started the night and turned the momentum with the dual tied 34-34.

Following a pin by Nebraska City's Pacie Lee over Sandhills Valley's Isabelle Zuniga, Daro captured one of two decision wins that finalized a 46-34 Blue Team win.

Vandenberg was one of three boys to wrestle twice and compete for both teams. The Monarch grad dropped a 2-0 decision to Amherst's Quintyn Frank when he wore blue and defeated Sutherland's Jon Peterka 7-0 as a member of the Red Team in what was the final Red win of the evening.

"It was a lot of fun. It takes a lot of help and support to do that because you have to have coaches who are willing to take time out of their lives to coach us and supervise us," Daro said. "You only have one senior year, so I can't really redo it, but for the next couple of years I'm definitely going to tell kids, 'Hey, if you get the chance to do this, do this because it's very fun.'"

Daro, the Class C 182-pound state champ was one of four matches that featured state champ vs. state champ. He took down Class B winner Jacob Awiszus 7-5 and was one of three Blue wins in matches that featured a pair of gold-medal winners.

The matches weren't announced until the night before at the NSWCA banquet. Participants were encouraged to enjoy the time together rather than focus on their upcoming opponent.

Daro said he shared the same hotel room as Awiszus the night before the dual. The two had also squared off on Jan. 8 at the Norm Manstedt Boys Invitational. In the 182-pound championship match, Awiszus pinned Daro in the second period to claim the title. Daro got a second crack at him in Grand Island.

"I had quite a bit of nerves going into it even though there was really noting to lose, but I just had a clear mind going into the match and told myself, 'I just need to wrestle the best I can have fun,'" Daro said. "I went out the first period, both of us were pretty fresh. He took high-C and I countered and I scored off one of his attacks. I couldn't hold him down very long because his movement was so constant."

Daro led 2-1 after the first period in what was another close match start to finish. After the second, Daro had built the advantage to 6-3, but Awiszus reversed him to cut the deficit to one with 30 seconds left in the match. Awiszus cut him free and allowed the escape point but was unable to find a tying takedown.

The 182-pounders are going to be wrestling teammates at Nebraska-Kearney next season and shared a moment after the time ran out.

"It was fun to get a little revenge, but me and that kid are really good friends. We're going to Kearney together, and at the end of the match, me and my opponent we threw our Lopes (a hand gesture meant to mimic UNK's mascot)," Daro said. "We didn't let that one match get between our friendship. Him and I are still really close friends. It was just a great time."

Daro said he enjoyed paintballing and repelling down a building at the National Guard base, but his favorite part was the banquet. He talked to a lot of coaches and wrestling supporters at dinner that normally he wouldn't have the opportunity to during the season.

"I went up and talked to a coach from way out west and he's like, 'Yeah, I've watched most of your matches.' It was just crazy how people will support you," he said. "You don't even know how many support you, and that was one thing I really noticed."

During the week, it was a goal of his to meet other wrestlers from outside the David City area. Regardless of where a fellow grappler was from, or his level of success, he wanted to hear and tell stories.

"It just made it easy to start a conversation with somebody, ask them what other sports they did," he said. "Just a great time to make new friends."

The win in the All-Star dual capped off a perfect senior season for Daro. After falling short in the 170-pound state championship in 2021, he came into the 2021-22 season determined to stand on top of the podium in Omaha.

Daro went 41-2 and entered the 182-pound field as a district champion. He won by a 10-2 major decision in the first round against Logan View's Dylan Silva. The Scout graduate pinned Gordon-Rushville's Taylon Pascoe to reach the semifinals.

He battled Twin River's Jed Jones in the semis and came out victorious by a 8-6 decision, setting up a title bout with Aquinas Catholic's Michael Andel. Daro defeated Andel by a 6-1 decision to claim the state championship.

"David City Public Schools did so much for me as an athlete, as a student," Daro said. "There's no other place I would've rather wrestled my high school career because at David City High School, it's such a small community where everybody knows ... the wrestlers are kind of like the kings. Everybody at David City knows it's almost a wrestling school."

He credited Scouts head coach Tahner Thiem for helping become a state champion.

"Coach Thiem, he is such a phenomenal guy to a point where ever since seventh grade, when I started going to David City, he knew I wanted to be a state champ before I knew I wanted to be a state champ, honestly," Daro said. "He was always there in my corner driving me, pushing hard. He said, 'Hey, you might not feel the best today, but this is where champions are made. The workouts, you don't want to do them, but workouts are going to make you better.'"

As he begins the next stage of his wrestling career, Daro said he'll always be grateful for David City.

"All the assistance, coach (Travis) Worm, who was our strength coach … everyone at David City is phenomenal. It's crazy how good of a program David City has," he said. "Even though it wasn't in a red and black singlet, I know there was still people from David City watching me, supporting me (at the all-star dual). It was just a phenomenal feeling. I ended my NSAA high school career on a state title and that was top of the world - best moment of my life."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

