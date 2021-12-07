Trevin Brecka - East Butler Super Senior

In the East Butler wrestling room, each team member has a list of goals pinned to the wall. It's a reminder, when the going gets tough, what that toughness is all about.

For Trevin Brecka, his goals are simple. He wants to make weight every meet, record 70 takedowns, win 40 matches, win every dual match and win state.

The drive to win, but more importantly, the desire to compete is what makes it all worth it and what keeps him coming back.

"I'm a competitive person and this is a really competitive sport," Brecka said. "It was fun to be with my friends every day."

Last season, Brecka competed at state for the first while putting together a record of 27-12. He earned fifth place in the Class D 160-pound tournament. Another medal, and a higher spot on the podium is how he's looking to close his final varsity season.

"I got cut short a little bit and I'm looking to do better than I did last year, obviously," Brecka said. "I push myself every day in the practice room because I know what I'm capable of and I know what my teammates are capable of."

Last year, Brecka faced the adversity of injury, dealing with a hip flexor that forced him to sit for a few weeks. At his size, 6-foot-2, staying at 170 isn't the easiest spot to maintain in the lineup. Injured and unable to workout, it only made staying at that number all the more difficult.

Hitting that weight isn't just working out in the room. It affects every area of life.

"That's a huge part of it and that's where all that mental toughness comes in," he said. "You have to be self-disciplined."

Brecka is coming off a football season in which he was the Tigers' do it all player. He led East Butler in rushing yards, receiving yards and passing touchdowns. Brecka credits what he's learned in the wrestling room for his success on the grid iron.

"Wrestling, you have to be so mentally tough, and when you step out onto the football field, you're one of the most mentally tough people on the field," he said. "I'm not backing down from that."

Brecka started wrestling around first or second grade after dad signed him up. He credits Tigers assistant coach Skyler Ratkovec for pushing him to be the best wrestler he can be.

"He's a former wrestler," Brecka said. "He wrestles me all the time at practice and he just makes me a better wrestler by pushing me and beating up on me, but all around, he makes me a better wrestler."

The Tigers exceeded many expectations at state last year. The team placed 10th in the final team standings with five that made the trip to Omaha. Brecka is hoping for more of the same and ending his career not only with individual success but with the Tigers competing for a team trophy.

"We have the experience and we know how we finished last year," he said. "All we can do is improve. We don't go back, we improve, so a lot of kids are looking to win it all this year."

