Truksa caps career with Shrine Bowl

Rowdy Truksa will cap his high school football career in Kearney on Saturday with perhaps the most prestigious honor of all - the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

Truksa, already a two-time all-state honoree, was chosen as a member of the North Team coached by Creighton Prep's Tim Johnk. The 64th annual Shrine Bowl will be the second year in a row in which Aquinas as had representation following a selection for Kyle Napier last year as a wide receiver/defensive back. It's also the third year in a row for a player from David City. Scout running back Clayton Denker was part of the game in 2020.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cope Stadium on the campus of UNK. Game tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for military and first responders and $8 for students. It can also been seen on News Channel Nebraska, streamed at NEShrineBowl.org and covered on the News Channel Nebraska statewide radio network.

The Shrine Bowl is Nebraska's annual all-star football game meant to support Shriner's Hospitals for Children. According to the media guide provided for the game, more than 1.4 million children have benefited from Shriner's Hospitals regardless of a family's ability to pay.

Truksa was selected for the game after a senior season that included a team-leading 13 tackles for loss, 72 total tackles, four blocked kicks and a fumble recovery.

Players came together Sunday on the campus at UNK and spend the week together on the same dorm room floor. They put pads on right away Sunday night for practice, had three-a-day practice on Monday and two-a-days the rest of the week, though that's typically relaxed as the week goes on and players become more familiar with the playbook and one another.

Monday of Shrine Bowl week the teams met children that have utilized Shriner's Hospitals and other services in an event titled "Beyond the Field Player/Patient Hospital Experience."

The children, their parents or a Shriner present their stories to the players. The kids and players then spend time together and eat lunch with one another. The players also take part in head-to-head prosthetic races to gain a better understanding of the challenges endured by many Shriner's patients.

