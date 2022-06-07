Truksa cherishes relationships made at Shrine Bowl

Aquinas Catholic's Rowdy Truksa suited up for the final time as a high school football player at Saturday's 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl at Cope Stadium in Kearney. The senior was a major piece of the North Team defense and helped deliver a 17-15 win.

North limited South's offense to 15 points and 116 yards. South averaged just 2.5 yards per play and was 1 for 10 on third down. Truksa started on the defensive line and, even when the second unit was on the field, came in as a third-down rush end.

"I would say I did good," Truksa said. "Definitely a blast to play in it. I was proud and excited to have the honor to play."

Truksa said he was excited and nervous after learning he was selected for the Shrine Bowl, but he said it was definitely worth it. Fremont Bergan's Jarrett Boggs and Scotus Central Catholic's Devon Borchers were just a few of the new teammates he befriended during the week.

"There's was a lot (moments)," he said. "Too many to name, but watching movies and stuff together was really fun."

After a scoreless first quarter, North opened the scoring on a 47-yard touchdown throw from Grand Island quarterback Kytan Fyfe to Fremont wide receiver Drew Sellon. South responded two drives later, tying the game at eight apiece on a 4-yard touchdown catch by Omaha Westside's Grant Guyett from Lincoln High quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby.

Bennington's Dylan Mostek restored the lead for North on an 18-yard touchdown reception from Central City's Kale Jensen to make it 15-8. With 35 seconds remaining in the first half, South intercepted Jensen on a tipped pass - setting up another Guyett touchdown catch from Lott-Buzby. The game was tied 15-15 at halftime.

The score remained square until a fourth-quarter safety with 4:44 remaining. Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert sacked Lott-Buzby in the end zone to make it 17-15. On the ensuing possession, North converted a couple of first downs to melt the rest of the clock.

North had South backed up and took advantage with the safety after it failed to convert from the 6 following a South fumble. Mostek ran the wildcat three plays in a row but was denied each time. He nearly made the play of the game on third down when the snap was a little too high and deflected off his hands backward near the 10. He gathered, went around the corner and was pushed out at the 1.

The North Team coaching staff was led by Omaha Creighton Prep's Tim Johnk. Fremont Bergan's Seth Mruz, Papillion-La Vista's Bob Sledge, Stanton's David Stoddard and Ord's Nathan Wells rounded out the coaching staff.

"The coaching staff was good," Truksa said. "They loved everyone, even though I would've went against them during the season. They still treated me like their own player."

Truksa recorded 72 tackles this season, including a team-high 13 for loss, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks as the Monarchs reached the state quarterfinals. In 2020, Truksa made 81 tackles and 12 for loss. He's continuing his football career at Midland University.

In addition to the new friends he made from his own team, Truksa said a highlight was meeting the Shrine Bowl kids. Both teams spent time with Shriner's patients on Monday and were assigned a team captain from among those patients.

Those captains were introduced before the game and spent time on the sidelines with both teams during the game.

This year marks 100 years since the first Shriner's hospital opened in Shreveport, Louisiana. In that time, the organization has improved the lives of over 1.5 million children, according to the Shrine Bowl Media Guide. Shriner's gives care to those with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Teams also gather together Tuesday for a chef-prepared dinner, went to Big Apple Fun Center for bowling, laser tag and other games on Thursday, had a banquet Friday and a parade Saturday morning.

"The memory I'm going to walk away with," Truksa said, "is definitely the guys I got to know while I was here and how I made an impact with all the kids."

Sports editor Nate Tenopir contributed to this story.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

