Trust the process: Monarchs boys basketball look to continue growing

For the second straight year, Aquinas Catholic boys basketball will lean on its youth looking to replace four of its top six scorers from last season.

The Monarchs are coming off a 5-19 season. They'll look to fill the voids of graduated seniors Caleb Thege, Curtis Humlicek and John Prochaska and junior Clayton Zavodny, who transferred to David City.

"I'm just looking forward with this young group just to see how they grow throughout the year. We're still pretty young," Monarchs head coach Trevor Weiss said. "Kind of looking forward to seeing the growth of the team and hopefully they don't get too frustrated during the year if they struggle at first. Hopefully, they keep focus and keep trying to improve throughout the year."

The focus for Aquinas during the summer and the preseason practices is improving its aggression on offense and defense.

"We're trying to really simulate that in practice, trying to get kids to be a little bit uncomfortable and trying to get up in people's faces more and make each other better by being aggressive with the ball instead of just being comfortable in practice all the time," Weiss said. "We're trying to do that. We're getting a little bit better with that."

Aquinas endured growing pains last year with a similarly young squad. Weiss said he hopes they see the dividends.

"We had to have those sophomores who are juniors now to play. Dylan (Andel) and Lydon (DeWispelare) had the chance to play last year and will be able to play again this year for us. I think it helped those two out a lot to get that playing time last year, so it can help the younger guys out," Weiss said. "Bryant (Stouffer) played for us too. He came off the bench and Bryant will be a sophomore now and he'll have more of a role this year than last year. I think freshman year he kept growing and hopefully his sophomore year he'll be able to take more of a big step that we need him to help us win games."

Seniors Krae Lavicky and Lucas Sellers and sophomore Bryant Stouffer returning as key contributors.

As a freshman, Stouffer finished second on the team with 7.3 points per game. Lavicky was right behind him at 6.8 points per game and Sellers finished just short of 2.0 points per game.

"They're two seniors that will be really beneficial for us this year. They started for us last year, played a lot of minutes for us and they're good leaders. Those two talk a lot on defense and they know what to do on offense," Weiss said. "They know what their strengths are and know what their weaknesses are. They always play within themselves. Don't really try to do too much. Just looking forward to them being good leaders for the younger guys. When they take court, they always stay positive with each other."

Behind that trio is young players looking to make their mark in an expanded role. Dylan Andel enters his junior season after recording 3.5 points per game last year. Lydon DeWispelare, like Andel, played extensive minutes off the bench. Weiss said he also expects senior Jaylin Jakub and sophomore Kailer Pohl playing key roles.

"He'll (Pohl) be looking to step in as a sophomore of playing more. I think he'll take that next step. In practice, he's been doing pretty well so far. He's just really grown since when he came as a freshman," Weiss said. "He was kind of hesitant a little bit shooting. Not very confident, but now he's a guy who wants to shoot it and wants the ball. Very confident in himself and make that shot too."

The Monarchs, who reached a district final in 2019-20 with a 13-11 record, hope to replicate that journey by playing their best basketball towards the end of the season. They open the season on Dec. 2 against Raymond Central.

Weiss said he wants to establish a winning culture beyond just the win-loss record.

"I think of a winning team as they're always going to come to work, come to practice and when it's game time, they're always ready to play and they're ready to attack on whoever their opponent might be. Sometimes we did get our butts kicked a little bit last year in some games, but most of the time we were in games last year that on paper would look at Aquinas doesn't deserve to be in this game. We just worked our tails off and get ourselves in a situation where we can potentially win the game.

"Last year was a winning team because they had that winning mentality. I think we just need that mentality this year. Just being able to come to practice every day and work hard. Even though the team maybe be taller or more talented than we are, we're just going to go right at them and not back down from them and try to win the game."