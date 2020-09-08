Turnovers spoil DC's hopes for 2-0 start

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crucial turnovers on potential scoring drives ruined David City hopes to begin a second straight season 2-0 during a 21-0 loss Friday at home against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The Scouts found the going tough offensively, managing just 105 yards of offense and 84 of that on the ground. The Raiders weren't much better with just 182 yards of offense but they gave it away just once on a fumble while the Scouts fumbled it away three times and threw an interception.

David City drove down to the LVSS in the first quarter but gave it away on a crushing hit. The Raiders then took a 21-0 lead with two second-quarter touchdowns, another in the third and shut down three Scout second-half possessions on takeaways.

LVSS scored its first touchdown on a 30-yard pass during a third-and-26 play then ran it in from seven yards out following a 21-yard catch for a 14-0 halftime lead. The Raiders then capped the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Quarterback Dylan Vodicka led the David City offense with 16 carries for 65 yards and was 5 of 12 throwing for 21 yards. He also had 11 tackles and one tackle for loss to lead a Scout defense that totaled six TFLs.

Hunter McNulty for LVSS recovered two fumbles, picked off a pass and made three tackles.