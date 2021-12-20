Two Scouts on top in Valentine

David City wrestling closed the tournament portion of the 2021 schedule with two champs and seven total medalists over a two-day invite Friday and Saturday in Valentine.

It was the usual suspects once again - seniors Simon Schindler and Tre' Daro - rising to the top of the podium. Both also remained unbeaten and will end the first half of the season with golds from O'Neill, Stanton and Valentine.

Schindler is 13-0 after three more wins while Daro improved to 12-0 thanks to four victories. That duo was joined on the medal stand by Kendall Schindler, Zach Bongers, Josh Spatz, Ethan Underwood and Chase Krafka collecting their own pieces of hardware.

David City was fifth in team standings with 150.5 points, 16 behind O'Neill in fourth. Winner (South Dakota) lived up to its name and won the team title with 235.5 points and was 31.5 better than Broken Bow. The Warriors had seven in the finals and won five golds.

Schindler won the 126-pound division with three different wins - pin, major decision and technical fall. He pinned his first foe with eight seconds left in the second period, scored a 14-1 win and put together an 18-3 victory with 25 seconds left in the match.

Daro had three pins then a win by decision at 182 pounds. He started with a fall 11 seconds into the second period after building an 11-3 lead, had a 7-4 advantage when he created a pin at 3 minutes, 18 seconds in the quarterfinals and had a 9-3 advantage in the semis when he eventually finished a pin in 3:49.

Daro faced 8-0 Joey Cole of Winner in the finals and trailed 4-1 after the first period. An escape and a takedown tied it up in the second. A takedown with three seconds left in the match won it.

Kendall Schindler went 3-2 and was fourth, Bongers split four matches and was fourth, Spatz was 4-1, lost in the semifinals but came back for third, Underwood wrestled a total of seven matches in four days, went 4-3 and was sixth and Krafka went 2-4 and was sixth.

Spatz won 10-2 and won by pin midway through the second then was pinned by 11-4 Cody Miller of Valentine. A pin with 24 seconds left in the second period and 10-3 win gave him third.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.