Two sweeps and a conference crown

The conference championship is just the third time in the 55-year history of the league that the Aquinas boys won the Centennial championship. The Monarchs last won the conference back-to-back in 2004 and 2004. To Mimick’s memory, it’s also the first time an Aquinas athlete has swept the three distance events.

Davis took the 800, 1600 and 3200 for the second straight meet following a team runner-up showing at Lakeview earlier in the week. He crossed the line in the 800 in 2 minutes, 2.40 seconds and won the race by just about two seconds. In the 1600 he was six seconds better than second place when he hit the line at 4:45.59.

Davis started his day with a win in the two-mile run on a time of 10:12.60 and was the easy winner by just about 35 seconds.

Witter won gold in the 300 hurdles when he came to the line in 40.25 seconds. He was more than a second ahead of silver medal position and almost made it two hurdle golds when he came in at 15.29 seconds in the 110 hurdles. Witter was just .06 behind Kamdyn Swartz of Wahoo Neumann.

The 400 relay team posted a time of 44.65 seconds and edged out Boys Town by just .04. Andel handed the baton off to Yindrick for the final exchange and he held off a late-charging Cowboys team that might have beaten the Monarchs were the race 10 meters longer.