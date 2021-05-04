Two sweeps and a conference crown

The conference championship is just the third time in the 55-year history of the league that the Aquinas boys won the Centennial championship. The Monarchs last won the conference back-to-back in 2004 and 2004. To Mimick’s memory, it’s also the first time an Aquinas athlete has swept the three distance events.
Davis took the 800, 1600 and 3200 for the second straight meet following a team runner-up showing at Lakeview earlier in the week. He crossed the line in the 800 in 2 minutes, 2.40 seconds and won the race by just about two seconds. In the 1600 he was six seconds better than second place when he hit the line at 4:45.59.
Davis started his day with a win in the two-mile run on a time of 10:12.60 and was the easy winner by just about 35 seconds.
Witter won gold in the 300 hurdles when he came to the line in 40.25 seconds. He was more than a second ahead of silver medal position and almost made it two hurdle golds when he came in at 15.29 seconds in the 110 hurdles. Witter was just .06 behind Kamdyn Swartz of Wahoo Neumann.
The 400 relay team posted a time of 44.65 seconds and edged out Boys Town by just .04. Andel handed the baton off to Yindrick for the final exchange and he held off a late-charging Cowboys team that might have beaten the Monarchs were the race 10 meters longer.
Napier won silver in the high jump when he cleared 6 feet, 2 inches. That mark matched Logan O’Brien of Kearney Catholic but O’Brien took the title on tiebreakers. Yindrick was the runner-up in the 400 on a time of 52.27. He was more than a half second behind the winner and narrowly defeated a runner from St. Cecilia by .02 for silver.
Curtis Humlicek landed his top long jump attempt at 21 feet, 1.50 inches and was just a half inch behind the champion.
Bronze medals went to Josh Uhrmacher in the discus, Ben Shonka in the pole vault, Yindrick in the triple jump and the 1600 relay team of Witter, Napier, Yindrick and Humlicek.
Reilly Miller in the discus, Hunter Stutzman in the pole vault and Zach Zitek in the pole vault were fourth. Humlicek took fifth in the triple jump. Uhrmacher added to his discus medal with a sixth-place meal in the shot put.
The Monarch girls didn’t have any champions but took home 11 medals and were led by silver medals in two events.
Madisen Jelinek jumped to 16 feet, 7.25 inches in the long jump and was just an inch and a half behind the champion. The 400 relay team of Jelinek, Emily Eller, Trista Birkle and Emma Sellers were the runners-up by .44 on a time of 53.37 seconds.
Jelinek also took third in the triple jump. Fifth place medals went to Alli Hartman in the high jump, Aubrey Novacek in the long jump, Gianna Frasher in the 3200 and Sellers in the 200. Novacek in the high jump, Grace Reiter in the triple jump and Bethany Emswiler in the 100 hurdles all took home sixth.
Monarch track and field is back in action on Thursday at the Fremont Bergan Invite.