Two Tigers, two Huskies take gold at Lakeview

East Butler and Shelby-Rising City wrestling opened the season with 11 other teams on Friday at Lakeview. Both had encouraging results to take home.

East Butler's Reece Kocian (113 pounds) and and Lane Bohac (120), along with SRC's Grady Belt (152) and Collin Vrbka (195) won gold medals. The Tigers had eight total medal winners and were third behind just Class B hosts Lakeview and Class C Raymond Central. The Huskies sent four to the medal stand and were seventh.

East Butler opens the season at No. 4 in the NSWCA team ratings. SRC isn't listed, but both have several team members aiming for a big season and a big finish in Omaha. The Lakeview Invite was a brief glimpse into what might be possible.

"This opening weekend confirmed that we have a pretty strong group of guys who are going to compete well this year," East Butler coach Doug Glasshoff said. "Overall, I felt like we competed well and it was great opening weekend. We need to continue to work on our conditioning and fix some of the small mistakes."

Kocian needed just two matches to climb to the top of his division. He pinned his first opponent with 27 seconds left in the first period then won the title over Alex Frank of Wayne with takedowns in each period and a 6-0 final score.

Bohac won by pin in the quarterfinals, 9-2 in the semis and led 4-0 midway through the second period of the finals when he put Raymond Central's Jacob Schulz on the mat.

Trevin Brecka (160) won by pin, then 3-1 and 3-2 before running into reigning champ Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola and was pinned with 17 seconds left in the finals.

Luke Polivka (126) and Reid Glasshoff (138) were third. Kale Glasshoff (106) and Brayden Brecka (132) were fourth.

Belt wasn't quite at his proper weight yet but was dominant nonetheless. Belt won a title at 152 pounds with three pins and a 18-3 technical fall in the semifinals. He led 6-1 in the first round, 2-0 in the quarterfinals and 4-2 in the finals before earning the fall.

Vrbka won gold on two pins and a dramatic 1-0 decision in the finals. He was up 2-1 in the quarterfinals then secured the pin with five seconds left in the match. It was a 7-2 lead in the semis when he scored a takedown and secured a third-period pin. Vrbka escaped Wayne's Martin Carirllo 13 seconds into the third and hung on for the win.

Justin Knoll (145) was fourth after a 3-2 day and Ethan Fjell (152) was fifth and also 3-2 overall.

"I was very pleased with how we wrestled on Friday night. I thought we came out aggressive and looking to score," coach Tanner Kuhn said. "We have some work to do, and we got out-scrambled in some situations, but overall I was pleased that we won so many matches and placed in the top 10 in the team race."

Tigers tangle in dual

East Butler opened the season in a dual featuring two programs that share the name Tigers. The ones from Butler County proved to be superior to the ones from Dodge County.

There were only six head-to-head matches and East Butler won them all. It was a 57-24 final score victory for the maroon and gold Tigers. The orange and black tigers managed their only points in four unfilled weight classes.

Vincent Hageman (285) won by pin in the second period, Brayden Brecka (132) needed less than a minute for a win by fall, Reid Glasshoff (138) picked up a pin midway through the second period, Blaine Orta (145) won by pin in 2:51, Kyle Heise (160) scored a pin with 45 seconds left in the first period and Trevin Brecka (170) earned a tough 1-0 decision over Nate McDonald.

Trenton Van Veldhuizen (106), Kale Glasshoff (113), Kocian (120) and Bohac (126) all accepted forfeits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.