Vandenberg wins double gold in Milford

Senior Lauren Vandenberg won gold in both throwing events and David City girls track and field collected six total wins on April 13 at Milford.

Vandenberg has been a consistent medalist in both the shot put and discus all season. For the second time she won both events when she hit 35 feet, 5 inches in the shot put and 108 feet, 8 inches in the discus. Vandenberg won the shot put by a foot and a half and was more than five feet better in the discus.

Maya Couch continued her success in the 100-meter dash when she ran 13.01 seconds. Neely Behrns had the closest finish of the day in the 200 and won gold by .01 seconds on a final time of 28.11. Payton Andel cleared 8 feet, 6 inches and won the pole vault.

Maya and Avery Couch, Behrns and Natalie Blum took another championship in the 400 relay in a time of 52.04.

Other David City medalists included a runner-up for Couch in the long jump, silver for Lili Eickmeier in the 300 hurdles, fourth for Kaydense Hansen also in the 300 hurdles, fifth for Avery Couch in the 100, fifth for Vandenberg in the 400, sixth for Eickmeier in the 400 and sixth for Blum in the long jump.