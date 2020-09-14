Vodicka finds Kracl late for go-ahead touchdown

Dylan Vodicka and Jordan Kracl experienced what many football players only dream of on Friday night in a road victory at Sandy Creek.
David City (2-1) had the ball at the 19-yard line, in a tied game, with nine second remaining and knew it probably had one play to try and score a game-winning touchdown.
Vodicka took the snap, faced pressure and scrambled out of the pocket. With time ticking down he located Jordan Kracl in the end zone and completed the pass to give the Scouts a 24-18 lead with just seconds remaining.
Sandy Creek (2-2) tried to find some luck on the kickoff but David City secured the tackle for the win.
"Dylan really stepped up and led the team down (the field)," head coach Robert Woods said. "He talked to me and said he wanted the ball. We ran a lot of players with Dylan and everything.
"He wanted the ball in his hands and that's what we look at for our leaders. He really stepped up and led the team that last drive. It was a huge step for Dylan."
Sandy Creek scored the first points of the game after breaking a 71-yard run on a broken assignment to set up a 20-yard field goal.
David City responded with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. Caden Denker scored from 36 yards out and Dylan Vodicka ran it in from four yards away.
The Cougars battled back in the second and scored on a 4-yard run to narrow the lead to 12-10.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Vodicka broke free for 61 yards in the fourth to extended the Scouts lead to 18-10.
Sandy Creek tied the game up on an 18-yard pass and a successful two-point conversion. David City got the ball back with just over two minutes left on the clock and drove down the field to the 18-yard line when Vodicka found Kracl.
Vodicka finished with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and completed 2 of 9 passes for 35 yards and a score.
Defense was also a high point for the Scouts. After allowing a 71-yard run on the first play, David City held Sandy Creek to just 22 rushing yards the rest of the way.
Most of the Cougars success came through the air, in large part due large target Micah Biltoft. Kracl was tasked with the job of covering Biltoft, who used his height advantage for a handful of big plays.
"We had stopped them and everything, but they had a kid that was about 6-4 and their quarterback would just throw it up for a 50-50 ball and he was tall enough he was jumping over Jordan."
The win comes after a 21-0 loss to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (2-1) last week. Evans said he believes the win taught his team a lot about finishing games.
"It's just, are we going to finish what we started?" Evans said. "We talked about that. It was just a great mental win for us. It was a big step in the direction we want to go. We want to be able to finish like that in tight games."
David City is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against C-2 No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-0)
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
