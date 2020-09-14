Vodicka finds Kracl late for go-ahead touchdown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dylan Vodicka and Jordan Kracl experienced what many football players only dream of on Friday night in a road victory at Sandy Creek.

David City (2-1) had the ball at the 19-yard line, in a tied game, with nine second remaining and knew it probably had one play to try and score a game-winning touchdown.

Vodicka took the snap, faced pressure and scrambled out of the pocket. With time ticking down he located Jordan Kracl in the end zone and completed the pass to give the Scouts a 24-18 lead with just seconds remaining.

Sandy Creek (2-2) tried to find some luck on the kickoff but David City secured the tackle for the win.

"Dylan really stepped up and led the team down (the field)," head coach Robert Woods said. "He talked to me and said he wanted the ball. We ran a lot of players with Dylan and everything.

"He wanted the ball in his hands and that's what we look at for our leaders. He really stepped up and led the team that last drive. It was a huge step for Dylan."

Sandy Creek scored the first points of the game after breaking a 71-yard run on a broken assignment to set up a 20-yard field goal.