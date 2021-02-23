Vodicka's perfection honors dad, sets senior among all-time great Scouts

"I think he enjoyed (his first title) maybe for that night when we got back, and enjoyed our pep rally, things like that," Thiem said. But I can guarantee you by that next Monday... he was in the weight room back to work."

His cousin, junior Tre Daro, the runner-up at 170, has been a training partner with Vodicka officially for each of the last three years and unofficially for as long as the two can remember.

He'll have to find a new everyday opponent, which to some might sound like a relief. To Daro it's a loss not only of a family member and friend moving on in life but also a presence that forced him to improve and remain humble.

"Relentless. He's relentless in the room. It doesn't matter what you're doing, he's always trying to win. It's always about getting better," Daro said. "He has that switch where it can be, 'OK, we're training, we're training, now let's go have fun.' It's a switch he can turn on and off, and he's mastered that so well. I think that's what makes him special."

Vodicka became just the fifth Scout all time to win more than one state title, and with the career wins record now attached to his name, has a legitimate argument as the best ever. Melvin Hernandez has three, but not even Hernandez adjusted the lineup the way Vodicka did.