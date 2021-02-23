Vodicka's perfection honors dad, sets senior among all-time great Scouts

OMAHA - Was there really any ever doubt Dylan Vodicka would win another state championship? Was there really ever any doubt he'd do it by capping a perfect season?
Before all of the tragedy of two months ago, Vodicka was already a heavy favorite to repeat as a state wrestling champion. When his father, Jim, died unexpectedly days before the season, Vodicka made the quest for another gold medal the manner in which he would honor his dad.
At that point, it was essentially a contest for the silver medal in the Class C 182-pound division. Vodicka was tough enough; more motivation and more passion made him almost unbeatable.
And when he stepped off the mat and down the podium for the final time as a Scout on Saturday, he was unbeatable - 54-0 and with a new program record for wins, 184.
Could there have been a more storybook ending. Well, yeah. Vodicka will tell you no amount of victories at any level will ever replace what it was like to share one with dad last season and what it would have been like to share another.
Yet, while many would have buckled under the pressure of the kind of self-imposed measure of success Vodicka set upon his old shoulders, he rose to the occasion. Vodicka never specifically said honoring his dad meant a gold medal or a perfect season. But anything less might not have felt fitting.
When it was finally done and everything achieved Saturday night in Omaha, no one around Vodicka was surprised.
"He's just that good of a wrestler," coach Tahner Thiem said. "This was a goal of his and a goal of his dad's and a goal of his family's before Jim's passing. There was a little added motivation, but, regardless, he was going to make this happen. He's just the kind of kid who has been so internally driven for so long that his work separated himself out from the rest of the talent out there."
Vodicka spent less than three minutes on the mat in the first two rounds on Friday at state, needing just a takedown and a reversal ahead of pinfalls to move into the semifinals. David City fans were robbed of a second-to-last match of Vodicka's career when his opponent medically forfeited due to injury before the semifinal match ever started.
In the final he annihilated the No. 2 guy in his class for the second time this year, though not by quite the same margin, 12-4 instead of 17-5, and it was never really that close.
He went to the edge of the mat once the time expired, pointing to the sky with both hands as he walked. After a brief moment on his knees, Vodicka stood, crossed himself, shook his opponent's hand and jumped into Thiem's arms. He'll perhaps enjoy this one a little more than last year, but don't count on it.
"I think he enjoyed (his first title) maybe for that night when we got back, and enjoyed our pep rally, things like that," Thiem said. But I can guarantee you by that next Monday... he was in the weight room back to work."
His cousin, junior Tre Daro, the runner-up at 170, has been a training partner with Vodicka officially for each of the last three years and unofficially for as long as the two can remember.
He'll have to find a new everyday opponent, which to some might sound like a relief. To Daro it's a loss not only of a family member and friend moving on in life but also a presence that forced him to improve and remain humble.
"Relentless. He's relentless in the room. It doesn't matter what you're doing, he's always trying to win. It's always about getting better," Daro said. "He has that switch where it can be, 'OK, we're training, we're training, now let's go have fun.' It's a switch he can turn on and off, and he's mastered that so well. I think that's what makes him special."
Vodicka became just the fifth Scout all time to win more than one state title, and with the career wins record now attached to his name, has a legitimate argument as the best ever. Melvin Hernandez has three, but not even Hernandez adjusted the lineup the way Vodicka did.
One of the true signs of greatness, according to Thiem, is how teammates react to a talented member of the group when weight divisions are chosen. Vodicka never had any challengers; he just had guys stepping out of the way.
As he steps into the future and leaves behind a legacy of success, Vodicka was asked if he considers himself the best Scout ever. As might have been expected, he deferred to others and declined to make such claims.
Love, the kind given to him by his father and perhaps best counted by all the miles Jim Vodicka put on his odometer taking Dylan to youth tournaments, was the only measurement he was taking. That love handed down became his own. Wherever he ranks among Scout greats, Vodicka is simply happy to have played part, large or small, and inserted his love into the culture.
"I love my school and I love the tradition we have," he said. "To be one of five guys that have done it a couple times... it's just, I guess my name will be easier to notice up on the board."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.