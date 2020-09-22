Volleyball: David City wins 2 of 3 in Fairbury

David City Volleyball
Saturday
David City (5-7) def. Auburn (5-5), 25-16, 26-24: Auburn committed 18 errors and David City took advantage for a two-set sweep.
David City def. Fairbury (3-11), 25-23, 20-25, 25-18: Senior Lauren Vandenberg delivered 13 kills, served two aces and blocked a shot to lead the Scouts to a victory.
Sophomore Avery Couch blocked six shots (two solo), senior Natalie Blum had a team-high 13 digs and senior Payton Andel tallied 26 assists.
C-1 No. 9 Syracuse (10-1) def. David City, 25-19, 25-15: Syracuse senior Jessie Moss finished with eight kills and two blocks to lead the Rockets over the Scouts. Syracuse piled up eight aces, six by Kennedy Stanley.
Thursday
Malcolm (10-3) def. David City, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17: Senior Maya Couch led David City with 10 kills and four blocks, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Clippers.
Milford (7-8) def. David City, 25-16, 25-22: Avery Couch finished with seven kills and two blocks, but the Eagles picked up seven free points at the serving line with seven aces.
David City hosted Cross County on Tuesday and traveled to Schuyler on Thursday.
Aquinas Volleyball
Thursday
Columbus Scotus (6-4) def. Aquinas Catholic (3-5), 25-19, 25-21, 25-20: Aquinas lost its third straight match on Sept. 17.
Scotus trailed the first two sets, was down as much as 8-2 in the first, but cleaned up its mistakes and began to dictate the action.
It was even through the first six rotations in the second before the Shamrocks began to pull away. Kamryn Chohon had a series of eight straight serves, including an ace, that gave Scotus a comfortable lead in the third.
Aquinas played at C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday and was back on the court Thursday in a triangular at Friend (1-7). East Butler (1-16) was the other team in attendance.
East Butler Volleyball
Saturday
East Butler (1-16) def. Nebraska Lutheran (0-12), 25-7, 16-25, 25-21: East Butler picked up its first win of the season thanks to a big first set.
Cross County (9-2) def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-11: Cross County senior Erica Stratman finished with nine kills and two blocks to lead the Cougars past the Tigers.
High Plains Community (9-6) def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-12: Sophomore Hailey Lindburg finished with four kills and served five aces to lead the Storm past the Tigers.
Osceola (4-6) def. East Butler, 25-20, 25-12
East Butler hosted Meridian on Tuesday and traveled to Friend Thursday for a triangular with Aquinas Catholic.
Thursday
D-1 No. 10 Mead (11-3) def. East Butler, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11: Sophomore Carynn Bongers and Junior Allie Rigatuso were the only two Tigers to record kills against Mead. Freshman Sydney Pernicek and sophomore Katie Haney each served three aces and senior Addie Sullivan served two aces.
Shelby-Rising City Volleyball
Thursday
C-2 No. 9 Centennial (11-4) def. Shelby/Rising City (1-8), 25-8, 25-15: Sophomore Liberty Baker led the Huskies with three kills, but SRC committed 10 attacking errors, four serving errors and three serve-receive errors.
Centennial senior Kate Hirschfeld led the Broncos with six kills, five aces and one block.
Sutton (9-8) def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-14: Freshman Alex Larmon served five aces and tallied two kills, but it wasn't enough to slow down Sutton.
The Huskies are now on a seven-game losing streak.
Shelby-Rising City was back in action Tuesday in a triangular at BDS then hosts a triangular on Thursday.
