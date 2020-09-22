Volleyball: David City wins 2 of 3 in Fairbury

Aquinas Volleyball

Thursday

Columbus Scotus (6-4) def. Aquinas Catholic (3-5), 25-19, 25-21, 25-20: Aquinas lost its third straight match on Sept. 17.

Scotus trailed the first two sets, was down as much as 8-2 in the first, but cleaned up its mistakes and began to dictate the action.

It was even through the first six rotations in the second before the Shamrocks began to pull away. Kamryn Chohon had a series of eight straight serves, including an ace, that gave Scotus a comfortable lead in the third.

Aquinas played at C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday and was back on the court Thursday in a triangular at Friend (1-7). East Butler (1-16) was the other team in attendance.

East Butler Volleyball

Saturday

East Butler (1-16) def. Nebraska Lutheran (0-12), 25-7, 16-25, 25-21: East Butler picked up its first win of the season thanks to a big first set.

Cross County (9-2) def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-11: Cross County senior Erica Stratman finished with nine kills and two blocks to lead the Cougars past the Tigers.