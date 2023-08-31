Following months of preparation the Scouts, Monarchs, Huskies and Tigers were all able to start their 2023 volleyball seasons.

David City opened play on Thursday against visiting St. Paul in a 3-1 loss for the Scouts. Kamryn Behrns finished with a team-high 19 kills in their first match. She also tied with Addison Kuhlman for the most digs on the team.

Kambri Andel led the Scouts with 20 assists in the opening loss.

David City volleyball would then compete in the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday. The Scouts would play in three matches and earned two wins.

The Scouts started with a 2-0 win over Nebraska City where Behrns led the team with eight kills. Jaiden Ray led the team with 6 digs and Andel had a team-high 13 assists in the team's first win.

They would then go on to play Seward and fall 2-0 before earning a second win on the season by beating Raymond Central 2-1.

David City sits at 2-2 overall, they also played again on Tuesday against Seward (after print deadline) and their next game is set for today, Aug. 31, against Fillmore Central at 7 p.m.

Aquinas Catholic volleyball

The Monarchs also opened the season on Thursday with Aquinas falling 3-0 to Guardian Angles Central Catholic.

Rebecca Andel and Tylee Truksa led the team with 10 digs each in the loss.

Aquinas would then go on to compete in the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic in Grand Island on Saturday. The Monarchs would drop both matches on the day.

The team started play against Kearney Catholic and lost 2-0 before falling 2-0 to Hastings St. Cecilia. Andel had a team-high seven digs across the two matches.

The Monarchs currently sit at 0-3, they also played Exeter-Milligan/Friend on Tuesday (after print deadline). Their next match is set for Sept. 5, against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Shelby-Rising City volleyball

The Huskies had a successful season opener by picking up a 3-1 win at Hampton.

The two teams battled with SRC winning the first set 25-21, the third set 25-13 and the final set 25-19. Hampton won the second set 29-27.

Ava Larmon led the Huskies with 21 kills in the four sets, Kaleigh Ruth led with 10 digs and Taya Pinneo had a team-high 30 assists.

Shelby-Rising City was also in action on Tuesday against Madison (after print deadline) and they will look to continue their season today, Aug. 31, against visiting Cross County at 7 p.m.

East Butler volleyball

The Tigers started the season with a 3-1 loss to Dorchester at home. The Tigers lost the first two sets by a combined 50-34 before taking the third set 25-22. Dorchester would win the fourth set 25-14.

East Butler took part in the McCool Junction Triangular on Tuesday (after print deadline) their next match is set for today, Aug. 31, at High Plains at 7 p.m.