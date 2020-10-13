Volleyball Wrap: Monarchs unable to carry momentum into Centennial

Aquinas Catholic

After taking the second set from Class C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic and nearly forcing a fourth set, Aquinas Catholic volleyball was unable to carry that strog play over to the Centennial Conference Tournment.

Held at various sites on Oct. 8 then at Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday, Aquinas found itself grouped with the likes of No. 4 GICC, No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran, Hastings Saint Cecilia and Lincoln Christian. The Monarchs fell in straight sets to the Bluehawks and the Crusaders on Thursday then lost 2-0 to the Warriors on Saturday.

St. Cecilia won 25-22, 25-19 and GICC took the matchup 25-18, 25-13 Thursday. Lincoln Lutheran won 25-10, 25-18 and Lincoln Christian won in three sets on Saturday. No other stats or information was available.

Aquinas was back on the court Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran, plays in a triangular at David City on Thursday and at the Lincoln Christian Invite on Saturday. The Monarchs sit at 8-16 with two more weeks left in the regular season.

