Volleyball Wrap: Monarchs unable to carry momentum into Centennial

Aquinas Catholic
After taking the second set from Class C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic and nearly forcing a fourth set, Aquinas Catholic volleyball was unable to carry that strog play over to the Centennial Conference Tournment.
Held at various sites on Oct. 8 then at Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday, Aquinas found itself grouped with the likes of No. 4 GICC, No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran, Hastings Saint Cecilia and Lincoln Christian. The Monarchs fell in straight sets to the Bluehawks and the Crusaders on Thursday then lost 2-0 to the Warriors on Saturday.
St. Cecilia won 25-22, 25-19 and GICC took the matchup 25-18, 25-13 Thursday. Lincoln Lutheran won 25-10, 25-18 and Lincoln Christian won in three sets on Saturday. No other stats or information was available.
Aquinas was back on the court Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran, plays in a triangular at David City on Thursday and at the Lincoln Christian Invite on Saturday. The Monarchs sit at 8-16 with two more weeks left in the regular season.
David City
The Scouts saw a nine-match winning streak come to a close in a loss to Sutton on Oct. 8. David City won easily at Twin River on Oct. 6 then played in a triangular at Fairbury two nights later, beating the hosts but losing to Sutton.
David City dominated Twin River 25-13, 25-11, 25-9 behind 16 kills from Lauren Vandenberg and an offense that hit .509. The Scouts had 18 aces, six by Natalie Blum, Neely Behrns had seven digs and Payton Andel 35 assists.
David City dropped Fairbury 25-5 and 25-16 and suffered a loss to Sutton 25-23, 25-23. No stats were available for the win. In the loss, the Scouts had just 19 kills and made 14 errors on 74 swings. Maya Couch led offensively with seven digs, Emily Johnson had two aces, Blum 12 digs and Andel 18 assists.
East Butler
East Butler dropped two matches and fell to 2-21 in losses to Osceola and reigning D-2 state champion Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.
East Butler won the opening set over Osceola 25-17 but lost the next two by identical 25-17 final scores. BDS won 25-11, 25-20. No Tiger stats were available.
Shelby-Rising City
Shelby-Rising City won one of four matches and fell to 7-16 in volleyball action last week.
SRC lost to ranked teams Lutheran High Northeast and Clarkson/Leigh on Oct. 6 then defeated High Plains and lost to McCool Junction on Oct. 8.
SRC lost to C-2 No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast 25-14, 25-6, to C-2 No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh 25-13, 25-22 and McCool Junction 25-21, 25-20. The win over High Plains were by set scores of 25-22, 25-15.
"We were competitive at times, but we don't have the fire-power of either of those teams," coach Sean Wickham said of the losses earlier in the week. "[Later in the week] we played well to avenge a loss to High Plains. Our floor defense was very good. Tough loss to McCool, too many errors in a close match. Serving and passing errors cost us the game."
