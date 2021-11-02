Warriors sweep past Huskies

Shelby-Rising City volleyball came into the playoffs having won eight of its past 13 and looking to extend the season with a run through the subdistrict tournament. Although the Huskies had a losing record, eight of their 11 wins came in October.

Those hopes came to an end at the hands of 15-8 Fullerton in an Oct. 25 three-set sweep in Norfolk.

The Huskies managed just nine kills, hit the ball in the net out out of bounds 25 times and finished with a negative-.198 attack percentage. The Warriors weren't much better, but they committed 12 fewer hitting errors and had 29 kills.

Defensively, Kaylei Perry led SRC with nine digs, Emily Willis tallied eight, Taya Pinneo recorded seven and Alex and Ava Larmon both had five.

Ava led the Huskies' attack with five kills and one service ace as Pinneo posted all eight SRC assists.

Shelby-Rising City ended the season with an 11-19 record. The Huskies passed last year's record by two wins and matched their 2019 mark.

