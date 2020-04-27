We're looking for story tellers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The tracks, courses, fields and diamonds are quiet right now. Soon that won't be the case.

The governor's indication last week to begin partially opening restaurants, businesses and churches seems to indicate that we will at least see some local baseball this summer.

But whether we get to that first pitch or have to wait for the fall and the first kickoff, the Banner-Press is seeking additions to our staff so we can tell more local stories.

I came into this career due to a general love for sports. Football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, NASCAR, wrestling, horse racing; you name it, I likely watch it and have some sort of vested interest. Making that my every day life seemed like a no-brainer.

Yet, as much fun as the games can be, it is perhaps the relationships built with coaches and the process of getting to know our local athletes that I have enjoyed the most. While I do my best to maintain a neutral position, there's no doubt, in my heart, the kind of effect kids and coaches can have on you personally.

It's a truly special and meaningful way to earn a living.