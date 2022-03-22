What's the best format for state hoops?

The mother of all state tournaments is over.
No glitches. Thank goodness the snow forecasts for Thursday were way off.
Some confusion. With the blending of boys and girls games over the six days, necessary for gender equity, the schedule was not easy to track.
Fewer fans. About 20,000 fewer than in 2019, the last normal year for state and the usual separate tournaments. Not wholly unexpected. If a team was out of the tournament on Monday or Tuesday, its fan base wasn’t likely to stick around the rest of the week.
Most of the championship coaches were OK with the weeklong format. Most liked having a day off between games for their players to rest, often going home and sleeping in their own beds, and for their coaching staffs to prepare for the next opponent. Elkhorn North girls coach Ann Prince said she would have preferred the tournament a week earlier, obviously not possible because NU hosting the Big Ten wrestling tournament was the reason for the altered schedule, because last week further encroached on spring sports workouts.
People are also reading…
But when Falls City Sacred Heart seniors Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz were asked their preference — they were at state all four years — the girls said they’d take the carnival atmosphere and staying in Lincoln over going home after each game.
Theirs is an important viewpoint. State needs to be first about the kids, as the likes of Bellevue West’s Doug Woodard pointed out. They have only four chances in high school to be there. What is best for them?
What about next year’s format? Out-of-hand, another weeklong tournament can almost be ruled out. The girls need their own week, their own time to shine away from the boys. Only if facility availability again was an issue would six days be a possibility.
My sense is that four-day tournaments are in the offing. At Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center only. No high school use except for the third-place games. Going only to the arenas is long overdue. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, playing at Lincoln High or Lincoln East might have been a treat for the smaller schools because those gyms were large and the court dimensions unlike what the schools saw much back home. That’s not been the case for a very long time. Class C-2 games, especially in boys, often test the capacity of Lincoln’s largest high school gyms.
Anchor Class A on Wednesday. It’s the class with the most qualifiers nearest to Lincoln. Those teams commute to the tournament, save for perhaps Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte.
Anchor Class B on Thursday. Then pair Class C-1 with D-2 and Class C-2 with D-1 in the scheduling and create a rotation by the gender and the year of who also plays on Wednesday.
The NSAA will survey schools and determine the 2023 format no later than its May board meeting.