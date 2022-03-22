What's the best format for state hoops?

My sense is that four-day tournaments are in the offing. At Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center only. No high school use except for the third-place games. Going only to the arenas is long overdue. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, playing at Lincoln High or Lincoln East might have been a treat for the smaller schools because those gyms were large and the court dimensions unlike what the schools saw much back home. That’s not been the case for a very long time. Class C-2 games, especially in boys, often test the capacity of Lincoln’s largest high school gyms.