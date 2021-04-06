White, Barnes win twice in Osceola

Hunter White and Angel Barnes walked away with multiple gold medals for Shelby-Rising City track and field at a meet in Osceola on March 31.
White took two individual golds for the boys while Barnes also won two for the girls and was part of a first-place relay, giving her three total gold medals on the day.
The Huskies won a total of 23 medals split between 12 for the girls and 11 for the boys. The SRC girls were third among 10 teams with 81 points - eight behind runners-up Humphrey Saint Francis. Clarkson/Leigh scored 112 and took the team trophy.
The SRC boys were also third with a total of 65. Osceola was the clear winner with 146 while St. Francis was a distant second with 76 points.
Barnes earned gold in the 1600 meters on a run of 6 minutes, 6.98 seconds. She was just over a second better than the runner up. In the two mile, Barnes crossed the line in 13:24.10 - more than nine seconds faster than second place.
Her, Ava Larmon, Kaylei Perry and Alex Larmon teamed up in the mile relay and brought home gold in a time of 4:43.02 - edging out Nebraska Christian by less than a second.
Alex Larmon in the 400, Kira Pavlik in both the pole vault and long jump and Allie Neujahr in the high jump were close to joining Barnes at the top of the podium but settled for silver in those events. Pavlik was a three-time medalist. She also took third in the triple jump.
Other Husky girls with hardware included fifth for Liberty Baker in the high jump and sixth for Neujahr in the triple jump. Alex Larmon, Emily Augustin, Perry and Barnes were second together in the 3200 relay, and Baker, Neujahr, Pavlik and Maddie Hopwood were fifth as a team in the 400 relay.
White scored a gold medal in the 110 hurdles when he qualified first in 17.48 seconds and maintained that spot in the finals in a time of 17.44. Teammate Isaac Whitmore was fifth in 21.35.
White took his second gold in the long jump on a top mark of 18 feet, 10 inches. A third-place result in the triple jump made him yet another multi medal winner for the Huskies.
Colin Wingard was the runner-up in the shot put and third in the discus, Whitmore took fourth in the 300 hurdles, Gavin Dutton-Mofford was fourth in the 800 and Payton Sliva took fifth in the same event.
The 1600 relay team of White, Sliva, Dutton-Mofford and Tylan Bluel were runners-up. Bluel, Fischer White, Trevor Hoegerl and Austin Leimer took fourth as a group in the 3200 relay.
