White, Barnes win twice in Osceola

Hunter White and Angel Barnes walked away with multiple gold medals for Shelby-Rising City track and field at a meet in Osceola on March 31.

White took two individual golds for the boys while Barnes also won two for the girls and was part of a first-place relay, giving her three total gold medals on the day.

The Huskies won a total of 23 medals split between 12 for the girls and 11 for the boys. The SRC girls were third among 10 teams with 81 points - eight behind runners-up Humphrey Saint Francis. Clarkson/Leigh scored 112 and took the team trophy.

The SRC boys were also third with a total of 65. Osceola was the clear winner with 146 while St. Francis was a distant second with 76 points.

Barnes earned gold in the 1600 meters on a run of 6 minutes, 6.98 seconds. She was just over a second better than the runner up. In the two mile, Barnes crossed the line in 13:24.10 - more than nine seconds faster than second place.

Her, Ava Larmon, Kaylei Perry and Alex Larmon teamed up in the mile relay and brought home gold in a time of 4:43.02 - edging out Nebraska Christian by less than a second.