Wingard, Hoatson contribute to Rebels Seniors' 2-2 week

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg W. Wolfe Post 91 Rebel Seniors split four games last week and sit at 9-3 on the season. Two wins came on Friday and Saturday against Louisville-Weeping Water and Lincoln Lutheran.

Colin Wingard and Korbe Urkoski led SOS in both wins with strong pitching performances. On Sunday against Millard, the duo each recorded two hits with Wingard driving in three runs.

The Rebels hosted Yutan Tuesday before road contests at Twin River on Friday and BDS Saturday.

Millard 15, SOS 11 (Sunday): It was 5-5 after two innings Sunday, but Millard continued to take advantage of mistakes and scored eight unanswered runs.

Wingard went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. He hit a two-run single in the second to tie the game 5-5 and an RBI single in the fifth. Mick Hoatson was 1 for 3 with a single, walk, RBI and run. Grady Belt batted 0 for 2 with a walk, RBI and run.

SOS 10, Lincoln Lutheran 8 (Saturday): The Rebels' six-run second catapulted them to victory. Hoatson was one of four players with two hits that included one driven in and one scored.

Wingard started the game on the mound and threw 5 and 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs on three hits with six strikeouts and five walks. Hoatson relieved him to save the game with four runs on three hits, four walks and two strikeouts.

Belt reached base in all three at-bats with a single and two walks. Isaac Whitmore was 1 for 2 with a run scored.

SOS 3, L-WW 2 (Friday): Urkoski's strong start and RBI singles by Shayden Lundstrom and Wyatt Urban in the fifth propelled the Rebels to victory.

Urkoski threw six innings while allowing two runs on five hits. He walked three hitters and struck out eight. Urban finished the game 2 for 3 and had an RBI single in the first to open the scoring.

Twin River 8, SOS 2 (June 15): All of Twin River's damage came in the second inning. The Titans finished the game with six hits.

Whitmore started the game and threw 1 and 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on two hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Hoatson threw four shutout innings and allowed three hits. He struck out two Titans and walked one.

SOS mustered just four hits in the game. Pierce Branting tripled in the seventh and scored on an RBI single by Urkoski. Lundstrom opened the scoring in the fourth on a solo home run.

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net.

