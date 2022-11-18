With core back, Monarch girls basketball eyes big jump

Aquinas Catholic girls basketball team looks to take a big jump this season as it returns all five starters from last year's squad.

The Monarchs, who went 4-19 last season, return their top five scorers from last year in juniors Jordyn Bohuslavsky and Bianca Romshek and seniors Claire Wisnieski, Jocelyn Stara and Lacie Hartman.

"We're very excited to get the season started. We had a fantastic summer. We went 12-3 over the summer," Aquinas head coach Nate Wall said. "We played all across the state of Nebraska and we played opponents of all different sizes and had a lot of success this summer. We're ready to have a really successful season."

Bohuslavsky led the Monarchs in scoring averaging 7.2 points per game. Romshek finished second with 6.2 points per game and Wisnieski posted 5.6 points per game. Hartman and Stara averaged 3.7 and 3.0 points per game, respectively.

Wall said it's huge to have all five starters back this season.

"Experience really is a big deal. This summer, I was taking two teams to team camps and I didn't have any assistants with me, so I left my starters and oldest girls on their own," he said. "They were able to coach themselves in a lot of the games we played this summer. That was a learning experience for them and also a learning experience for me. They really understand what it is we're trying to do on the basketball court."

Despite a balanced scoring offense, Aquinas averaged just 29 points per game last season. At the end of last season, Wall said he felt they had to improve its overall offensive skillset. He said the team's made big strides in that area during the summer.

"We had the best summer we've had since I've been at Aquinas. Great attendance in the weight room. Great attendance to our open gyms and we really honed in on skill development," Wall said. "I think we finally nailed how to approach our summers from a skill development standpoint and then also the way that we are attacking skill development during our practices."

The young Monarchs experienced growing pains in large part due to their challenging schedule. Aquinas faced six state qualifiers in 2021-22, including the Class C-2 state champions Hastings St. Cecilia, C-1 runner-up Lincoln Lutheran, D-2 runner-up Humphrey St. Francis and C-1 third place Grand Island Central Catholic.

In total, 16 of its 23 games last season came against teams with winning records. Wall said he believes the players are better prepared to attack the schedule this season.

"Our schedule is what it is. We look at it as a great opportunity that we play in the greatest conference in the state of Nebraska and that half of our schedule ends up at the state tournament in Lincoln," Wall said. "We're certainly working every day to become one of those teams that's also down in Lincoln. We know that we got to have laser-like focus for every single practice to give us a chance against those solid teams."

Consistency was the buzzword during the summer for Aquinas. Wall said that's the next step the team needs to make to get where it wants to go.

"Consistent focus in practice. Consistent focus on game day. We've really gone in and have evaluated our mental approach, not only in pregame warmup, but also pregame pregame we like to call it," he said. "What we should be doing to get our mind and body right before pregame warmups start, so consistency is the one word that's bounced around most."

The Monarchs open the season at home on Dec. 2 against Raymond Central before embarking on a four-game road trip.

As was the case the last season, Aquinas wants to play their best basketball at the end of the season. In last year's subdistrict tournament, the Monarchs defeated Twin River 55-53 and pushed the top seed Cross County in a 29-18 defeat in the semifinals.

"Our goal is to come subdistrict time, just really play our best ball and be a tough out regardless of who we play," Wall said. "We know our schedule will prepare us for postseason time. We really just want to be the best we can possibly be and peak in the middle of February."