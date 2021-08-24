With good health, Monarchs eye big season

Head coach Ron Mimick considers last year's Ord team the best C-2 champion since his 2015 squad went 12-1 and captured the eighth football title in program history.

That one loss was to rival Scotus in the regular season- the C-1 champion that same fall.

Since then, Aquinas Catholic has had a run of playoff appearances end in the quarterfinals. Three of those defeats were to teams that played in Lincoln.

One has to ponder the proverbial 'What If?' when considering the last five years.

With a little luck, Mimick and the Monarchs say there's a strong possibility they won't have to face the same question in a few months. Aquinas heads into another football season with as much, or more, talent as its had recently. Their key, however, is depth - there isn't much of it.

An injury here or there could mean successive losses and a real battle just to get back in the postseason. Health start to finish could have the Monarchs on a path to the capital city.

"We should be pretty good if we stay healthy," Mimick said. "We've got some kids that have grown up a little bit [and] some kids who have played in the past who have gotten better. Many of them have grown up to where they look like they can be competitive. We just don't have a lot of depth."