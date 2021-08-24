With good health, Monarchs eye big season

Head coach Ron Mimick considers last year's Ord team the best C-2 champion since his 2015 squad went 12-1 and captured the eighth football title in program history.
That one loss was to rival Scotus in the regular season- the C-1 champion that same fall.
Since then, Aquinas Catholic has had a run of playoff appearances end in the quarterfinals. Three of those defeats were to teams that played in Lincoln.
One has to ponder the proverbial 'What If?' when considering the last five years.
With a little luck, Mimick and the Monarchs say there's a strong possibility they won't have to face the same question in a few months. Aquinas heads into another football season with as much, or more, talent as its had recently. Their key, however, is depth - there isn't much of it.
An injury here or there could mean successive losses and a real battle just to get back in the postseason. Health start to finish could have the Monarchs on a path to the capital city.
"We should be pretty good if we stay healthy," Mimick said. "We've got some kids that have grown up a little bit [and] some kids who have played in the past who have gotten better. Many of them have grown up to where they look like they can be competitive. We just don't have a lot of depth."
Aquinas was 8-3 a year ago with a 4-0 start before back-to-back losses to Oakland-Craig and Fremont Bergan. Both were in the semifinals. Bergan lost to Ord in the championship.
The team recovered with a three-game winning streak headed into the playoffs, beat Norfolk Catholic 27-10 then lost to Ord 24-12. Aquinas had the ball with 9:26 to play and trailed 17-12 when Ord senior linebacker Tommy Stevens ripped the ball away from a Monarch ball carrier.
Stevens, also the starting running back and a player who ended his high school career at the Shrine Bowl, scored two plays later and essentially put the game away. Ord went on and defeated Bergan 28-7.
Defense was the calling card in 2020. Aquinas allowed fewer than 14 points per game and only gave up 20 or more three times. Second-leading tackler and the leader in tackles for loss, Rowdy Truksa, is back. So, too, are four others that were in the top 10 in stops. Two defensive linemen, a linebacker and a defensive back graduated.
Can the defense be as good? Mimick says yes. It wasn't smoke and mirrors a year ago that allowed the Monarchs to set the tone most nights. Occasionally, some defenses benefit from turnovers and penalties. In reviewing the statistics, Aquinas forced opponents to gain just about 20 yards per point while itself needing just over 11. The defense was as good as advertised.
The combination of a traditionally strong kicking game and a ball control offense contributes to that. But Aquinas also had several players that can run well and pursue the ball; many of which return.
Offensively, there are also seven remaining on the roster. The backfield includes Michael Andel, Curtis Humlicek and Lucas Sellers. Sellers and Caleb Thege have been taking snaps. Both have experience under center.
Up front, Reilly Miller, Paul Buresh and Truksa lead a unit that Mimick said is ahead of last year's group at this time. Understanding the blocking schemes and concepts of the running game are always the toughest hurdle to clear each season for any Monarch offensive line. Mimick said that should come along much quicker than it has the past few years.
Adding another dimension could be an improved passing game. Aquinas struggled to find any sort of consistency through the air a year ago, completing fewer than 20 passes all season. Taking a step in that area would make an already potent offense all the more difficult to stop.
But while Aquinas returns several playmakers, and has depth to worry about, improvement is a must. Even if the Monarchs stay healthy, they know they've got to be better than a year ago because the schedule will be just as tough.
Wahoo Neumann and Centennial will be better, the game against Scotus is always unpredictable and that leads into a stretch of three games against two ranked opponents and one playoff contender. First is a game at Crofton, a playoff team a year ago, then No. 3 Oakland-Craig then No. 1 Bergan. Aquinas finishes with David City, BRLD and Tekamah-Herman.
"We have a shot. The kids work hard. A lot of our teams work hard, but they work hard every day consistently," Mimick said. "They understand what they're doing and they're a mature group. They help the younger kids along all the time, and they're a really good group. They want to be good. They're doing a lot of the little things well. Hopefully, things fall into place and we can make a run at it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.