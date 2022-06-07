Wollmer, Green Team win all-star volleyball

Aquinas Catholic's Gracyn Wollmer and her Green Team teammates came back from a two sets to one deficit and a 6-0 hole in the fifth set for a win last week at the Central Community College-Columbus All-Star Volleyball game in Columbus.

Wollmer was the lone Banner-Press player chosen among the 20 that were part of the two rosters. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Cami Oelsligle led Wollmer and the Green Team. Janet Tooley of Scotus coached the Silver Team that included four of her own players.

This week, four Banner athletes will be on the hardwood at the Raider Fieldhouse for the all-star basketball games. David City's Neely Behrns and Emily Johnson will share the bench and a roster together one last time with coach Sam Schlautman on the Green Team Roster. Caleb Thege of Aquinas and Gavin Dutton-Mofford of Shelby-Rising City are on the Silver Team coached by Osceola's Jason Zelasney for the boys game.

The night begins with the girls at 5:30 p.m. to be followed by the boys about a half hour after the conclusion of the girls. Pick up next week's edition for more on all-star volleyball and basketball.

