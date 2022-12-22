Year in review: Monarchs sweep wrestling titles, Daro and Schindler capture gold

It was a banner calendar year for Aquinas Catholic athletics, highlighted by the wrestling team winning both state titles.

Aquinas captured its second state duals title in three years, defeating David City, St. Paul and Battle Creek by at least 30 points. Two weeks later, the Monarchs won the individual state title in Omaha for the fifth time in school history, becoming one of 11 schools in the state to win both state titles in the same year.

Christopher Nickolite repeated as a state champion, completing an undefeated season.

Joining him atop the podium was David City seniors Tre' Daro and Simon Schindler. Daro claimed gold after falling short in the final a year earlier. Schindler completed his remarkable journey, going 4-9 as a varsity freshman to winning a state title as a senior.

East Butler recorded three state medalists in Trevin Brecka, Lane Bohac and Luke Polivka. For Brecka and Bohac, it was their second state medal while it was the first for Polivka. For the first time in school, Shelby-Rising City featured two state medalists at the same state meet in Grady Belt and Justin Knoll.

All four schools earned medals at the spring track and field meet. David City's Caden Denker captured another silver medal in the 200-meter dash while Neely Behrns earned bronze in the 100.

The Monarch girls 1600 relay team of Gianna Frasher, Bianca Romshek, Miriam Frasher and Lizzie Roh earned a surprise bronze medal.

East Butler's Camryn Kocian and Shelby-Rising City's Liberty Baker claimed silver medals in the 100 and 100 hurdles, respectively.

In the fall, Shelby-Rising City qualified for the playoffs for the first time since moving to eight-man. Blue River and Aquinas softball experienced successful seasons. The Panthers won 17 games, their most since forming in 2018, while the Monarchs reached their second straight district final.

As the calendar flips to 2023, here's a look back at 2022 for Aquinas, David City, East Butler and Shelby-Rising City.

Aquinas Catholic

The successful ending to the Monarchs' wrestling season highlighted the school's year.

Along with the two state team titles, Nickolite repeated as a state champion with a 47-0 season. He became the ninth Monarch in school history to win multiple state titles in a row.

The senior recorded two falls and won two bouts by decision in Omaha. For the season, Nickolite recorded 25 tech falls, 10 falls, eight wins by decision and three by major decision.

In total, Aquinas had four wrestlers reach a state final with Hunter Vandenberg, Michael Andel and Jakob Kavan earn silver medals. Also earning medals was Grady Romshek and Zander Kavan, who both placed fifth. They return this season along with fellow state qualifiers Kelby Coufal and Calib Svoboda.

Jakob is back for his junior season looking to find the top of the podium for the first time after two straight runner-up places. The junior is 14-1 to open this season.

In the spring, the Monarchs girls 3200 relay team and three individuals earned medals at the state track and field meet in Omaha.

Along with the relay team's bronze medal, Caleb Thege and John Prochaska earned sixth-place medals in the long jump and 300 hurdles, respectively. Ava Hilger secured an eighth-place medal in the 100 in her first state meet.

Lacie Hartman, Flora Dalton and Izzie Kadavy contributed to Scotus Central Catholic's run to the state semifinals in girls soccer. Kadavy scored 14 goals, the third most on the team. Hartman scored four goals, including two in the state quarterfinals against Grand Island Northwest. Dalton earned more and more playing time as the season progressed.

Jaylin Jakub captured his second straight state medal at the NSAA Class C Boys Golf State Championship. Jakub posted a two-day score of 162 amid rainy conditions, which tied him for 14th. After tying for fourth as a sophomore, Jakub eyes a state title in his senior season.

In the fall, the Monarchs girls cross country team qualified for the state meet for the second straight year. The five-person team of Gianna, Miriam, Joceyln Stara, Lydia Meysenburg and Alexa Matulka finished fourth with 49 points, just 11 back of state champion Hemingford.

Miriam and Gianna earned another individual state medal placing eighth and 11th, respectively. The sisters along with Meysenburg and Matulka will be back next year.

Aquinas softball won 21 games this season and reached another district final. Although it fell short of its ultimate goal of reaching Hastings for the state tournament, Aquinas improved its win total by six.

David City

The year started off with Tre' Daro and Simon Schindler capturing state titles at 182 and 126 pounds, respectively. Daro, who lost by a 12-1 major decision in the state final a year earlier, capped his career with a 41-2 season and a gold medal around his neck.

Schindler never saw the medal stand at two previous state appearances from this year. The senior won 38 of his 39 matches. In Omaha, Schindler won by tech fall, fall, an ultimate tiebreaker in the semifinals and by a 2-0 decision in the final.

It was the first time since 2019 that two Scouts won an individual state wrestling title in the same meet. Justin White and Noah Styskal accomplished the feat three years ago.

David City features four returning state qualifiers, including state medalist Brayden Johnson who placed sixth as a sophomore. Kendall Schindler, Keaton Kloke and Barrett Andel all return this season in addition to Polivka, who transferred in from East Butler after earning a fourth-place medal in Class D.

The Scouts girls basketball team completed a historic season, winning a school-record 19 games. For multiple weeks, the Scouts were rated by the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald as they were the last undefeated team in Class C-1 at 12-0.

In the spring, Behrns and Denker led the Scouts with medals in Omaha. Behrns took home three medals in her final high school competition. She earned bronze in the 100, a fifth-place medal in the 200 and a sixth-place medal as a member of the 400 relay team with Lili Eickmeier, Trinity Boss and Avery Couch.

Denker placed second in the 200, finishing about .40 seconds behind Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre. As a senior, Denker will enter the spring as the Class C favorite in the race.

He also placed seventh in the 400 and was a member of the boys 400 relay team, along with Jack McKay, Ethan Underwood and Seth Golden. They were the first boys relay team to make it to Omaha in six years.

In the fall, Blue River softball finished the season 17-12 after winning just six games the year before. It was the most wins in a season since David City won 18 in 2004. The Panthers also finished as the Southern Nebraska Conference runner-up.

As a team, they broke the school record for batting average at .354. The old record was .296. Blue River averaged 7.9 runs per game after recording 5.8 runs last season.

David City volleyball won one more game this season, finishing the season 16-14. The Scouts won three of their four games in the SNC Tournament, defeating Fillmore Central, Heartland and Superior.

East Butler

Brecka, Bohac and Polivka took home medals for the Tigers at the state wrestling meet in Omaha. Brecka earned his third straight fifth-place medal to end his senior season at 34-8.

Bohac, who was a state runner-up as a sophomore, took home a sixth-place medal after battling injuries during the season. After posting a record of 33-4, the senior is off to a 12-1 start this season.

Also competing in Omaha was Brayden Brecka and Reid Glasshoff. Glasshoff joins Bohac as one of two Tiger returning state qualifiers. Glasshoff is 8-5 entering the final week of the 2022.

East Butler girls basketball finished last season 11-12. From Jan. 11-18, the Tigers won four straight games for their longest winning streak in seven years. They defeated Nebraska Lutheran, Dorchester, Heartland and Giltner before losing to Meridian on Jan. 20.

Lanae Aerts graduated as the Tigers' all-time leader in career blocks (230) and in a single season (88).

Camryn Kocian and the East Butler girls 400 relay returned from Omaha with state track and field medals. For the second straight year, Kocian earned a silver medal in the 100 after a time of 12.66 seconds. She finished 0.11 seconds behind Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer.

Kocian took home a second medal as a member of the 400 relay team. Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso, Meagan Janak and Kocian placed eighth with a time of 52.99 seconds.

Also earning a spot at state track and field was Rigatuso in the 100 hurdles, Klement in the high jump, Reese Kozisek in the 3200 and Noah Paseka in the shot put.

In the fall, Tigers football snapped their 16-game losing streak with a 60-26 win over Omaha Christian on Sept. 2. It was their first win since Oct. 24, 2019. East Butler earned its second win of the season on Sept. 30 with a 30-point road win at Walthill.

The volleyball team reached the Class D1-2 subdistrict final, the school's first in seven years, after defeating Cedar Bluffs in the semifinals. East Butler lost to Elmwood-Murdock in the final, finishing the season 15-17. It was a five-win improvement from 2021.

Kozisek qualified for the state cross country meet in Kearney for the second straight season. The junior improved her time from last year by 14.5 seconds, crossing the finish line at 23 minutes, 9.4 seconds.

Shelby-Rising City

Belt and Knoll made history in Omaha as the first Huskies duo to win state wrestling medals at the same meet. After falling just short of a medal in 2021, Belt capped his high school career with a bronze medal.

After bouncing around two different weight classes before finally settling in at 152 in late January, Knoll rode the momentum all the way to a fourth-place medal. The senior is back this season and is off to a 10-2 start.

Belt and Knoll doubled the amount of state medals at SRC from two to four. With a young and talented team, the Huskies look to increase their number of state qualifiers beyond three with Knoll and sophomore Collin Vrbka back in the fold.

Liberty Baker broke through at the state track and field meet with her first medal in the 100 hurdles. After placing 12th in 2021, she finished in second with a time of 15.19 seconds. Baker finished only behind Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal.

Baker became the school's first girls silver medalist at state track and field since 1987 when Shelby's Michelle Williamson placed second in the 400.

Zoey Walker, Angel Barnes, Hunter White, Alex and Ava Larmon, Kaylei Perry and Taya Pinneo also all competed in Omaha. The SRC girls won the Crossroads Conference championship for the second straight year and won the school's first district title.

The Huskies football team completed their best season since joining eight-man in 2020 winning five games and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

SRC volleyball, in its first season under head coach Abby Kuhn, improved its win total from 11 to 21 in 2022. The Huskies won 10 of 12 matches before losing to eventual state qualifier Cross County in the subdistrict semifinals.