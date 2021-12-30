Year in Review: Scouting out memories

The past year gave us more than enough to ponder about Scout athletics. From glory at state wrestling to a team that ends the year set to make more history, 2021 was another 12 months of David City memories that will live on long after Father Time heads into retirement.

The Scouts had trouble finding team success at points, but there were certainly athletes that rose to the top and added to the pride of David City.

What we offer here is a short list of some of those moments witnessed up close and personal through the lens of the camera and on the notebook near the sidelines. There are always too many moments to mention, to this isn't a full accounting of everything, but more the moments that will likely last the longest.

Doing it for dad: Dylan Vodicka was struck with the type of tragedy no teenager expects to encounter when his father passed away before the season. With dad there in spirit, Dylan dedicated the season to honoring Jim in the best way he knew how: bringing home another gold medal.

Vodicka did just that during an unbeaten 54-0 season that made him just the fifth Scout to ever win more than one title.

He was also part of a senior class that never finished worse than third in the team standings as a state tournament. They were third as freshmen, runners-up as sophomores, champs in 2020 and third again last season. The team sent a record 11 wrestlers to state and was guided along the way by Vodicka.

"He's such a special kid. I don't know if I've had one like him ever," coach Tahner Thiem said after the season. "He deserves every bit of recognition and attention he gets, and he doesn't do it for the attention. He does it because he's Dylan; he does the right thing."

Daro sets the stage for another title: Right before Vodicka made history his cousin Tre' Daro nearly did the same when he made an unlikely run to the 170-pound state title match.

Daro couldn't quite overcome an unbeaten opponent from Arlington, but he had at least proven to himself that, yes, he did belong at the top. Daro came into this season as the leader of the team looking to bring more success to a roster mixed with veterans and newcomers. So far, he hasn't lost a match. Keep an eye on this one to find out if Daro can keep a streak going of at least one Scout champion every year since 2014.

Scout girls shine at Burke: David City girls track and field put together a state contingent that included entries in 11 events and that brought home six medals, the most for the program in decades.

Sister Maya (fifth) and Avery Couch (seventh) made the finals in the 100, both were part of the 400 relay that took bronze, Avery was third in the triple jump and Maya was fourth in the 200. Lauren Vandenberg earned a sixth-place medal in the shot put.

The David City girls scored 26 points and were eighth in the team standings.

That 400 also set a school record of 51.30 seconds earlier in the season.

Scout girls unbeaten in hoops: Last but not least is another story to keep an eye on for 2022. David City girls basketball has yet to lose a game this season at 6-0 and has wins over two teams that started the year in the Lincoln Journal Star preseason ratings.

Many of those same athletes that made it a memorable spring did the same in the winter when David City won 16 games last season and reached the subdistrict final. Sixteen wins were more than the Scouts had enjoyed at any time in the past 20 years. Emily Johnson set the single-season mark for three pointers.

Fast forward 10 months and the Scouts are nearly already halfway there to last year's win total and Johnson has also set the career mark in perimeter shooting. Chemistry, senior Neely Behrns said, has been the key. If that's truly the case then this is a group that could become the darlings of high school basketball in Nebraska.

