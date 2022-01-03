Year in Review: Tigers and Huskies make strides in 2021

East Butler and Shelby-Rising City lacked major moments of team success in 2021, but several programs made strides and many Tiger and Husky athletes put together encouraging performances and standout seasons.

Tigers wrestling snagged three medals at the NSAA Class D state championship, nine athletes made it to Omaha for state track and field and Resse Kozisek reached Kearney and ran in the NSAA state cross country championship.

Shelby-Rising City saw win improvements in football and volleyball. Grady Belt represented the Huskies in Omaha at state wrestling, and six competed at state track and field.

Tigers wrestling aim to build off strong '21: East Butler scored its highest placement at an NSAA state wrestling championship in three years when the Tigers were 10th and sent three to the medal stand.

Lane Bohac, Reece Kocian and Trevin Brecka put together memorable runs in Omaha, led by Bohac. The sophomore went 31-6 and earned a silver medal in the 113-pound tournament. Kocian capped a 36-win season with a bronze medal in the 106-pound class. Brecka earned fifth place at 160 pounds.

In total, East Butler returned four of its five state qualifiers and all but one wrestler from last year's squad. The Tigers are motivated to improve on last year's showing.

"We're pretty confident in our team this year because we got something to prove this year," Brecka said before the season. "Last year, we went out there, bunch of young kids, one senior. We proved ourselves on the big stage and came out successful. This year, we're looking to take it all."

Tiger runners shine at state: On the track, Camryn Kocian sprinted to two silver medals. She placed second in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Kocian earned a third medal as the anchor of the Tigers' 400 meter relay. Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso and Meagan Janak helped East Butler place eighth and earn a spot on the podium.

In the boys 400-meter dash, Alex Pierce medaled with a fifth-place finish. Tristan Rezac placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 50 inches.

Sophomore Reese Kozisek, in the fall cross country season, became the first Tiger girl to reach the state championship since 2018. She didn't finish lower than 20th in any meet during the regular season and earned a spot in Kearney with a 12th-place finish at district.

Kozisek, who also made it to state track earlier in the year, was grateful for the experience.

"It was a great way cap off to the year," she said. "A lot of hard work went into it over the summer and into the season, so it's a great reward."

Grady Belt's breakout season on the mat and gridiron: Grady Belt had a stellar 2021. In February, he represented the Huskies at the state wrestling championship in Omaha. As a 145-pound wrestler, he went 39-7 and reached the consolation quarterfinals.

This season, Belt is off to a 17-2 start. He hopes he won't be the lone representative this time.

"It felt great to represent the school at state, but I'm hoping this year there could be a few others who tag along with me, hopefully, to build the program," he said in November.

In the football season, Belt had a breakout season on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he led the team in passing and rushing with 357 and 473 yards, respectively. On the defensive side, he totaled a team-high 125 tackles as he was named All-District First Team.

He was a big part of the Huskies' improvement as they won one more game and allowed 70 fewer points.

Husky girls break through on track and diamond: Shelby-Rising City's track and field contingent at state was all about girl power. Liberty Baker competed in the 100-meter hurdles and the 1600 relay with Ava and Alex Larmon and Kaylei Perry. Angel Barnes competed in the 3200-meter run and Kira Pavlik participated in the pole vault event. Pavlik was the only graduate, so the Huskies will aim to get back to Omaha.

On the diamond, Blue River saw a one-win improvement thanks to a strong offense. Two of its best hitters were East Butler's Sierra Rhynalds and Shelby-Rising City's Carissa Schoenrock. Both players were named to the Lincoln Journal Star Class B All-State Honorable Mention team.

Rhynalds drove in a team-high 25 RBIs and broke a program record with 14 doubles. Schoenrock's batting average skyrocketed in 2021. She hit .337 - 150 points higher than what she averaged in 2020.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.