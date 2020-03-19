Young group trusts the process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"(One highlight) of our season included winning with a buzzer beater at Thayer Central," Bohuslavsky said. "We were down by 16 at halftime and came out as a new team, and ended up winning the game with Lauren Vandenberg’s layup at the buzzer."

The Scouts then opened the postseason with a victory in the C1-4 subdistrict tournament against Douglas County West but saw the year come to an end in the next round against eventual state champion North Bend.

Despite losing 13 games, Bohuslavsky said she was proud of how her team performed in her first year of leading the program.

"We reached our potential," she said. "We were right where we thought we should be. We were one win away from achieving our goal that we set at the beginning of the season. I felt girls showed growth from November to February and improved each game we played."

Though the lack of seniors made it tough early on, it forced the team to come together right away. The bumps and bruises from that learning experience should serve David City well next season with the entire roster back intact.

"We have laid the foundation and we will be looking to build off of what we accomplished this year," Bohuslavsky said.