Young group trusts the process

David City girls basketball had no senior leadership and a first-year head coach leaving many unknowns to what this season would hold.
The team had some returning players, but also lost a key guard in Macy Svoboda.
While the Scouts were a young team, they showed that they could still work hard and work together. Returning players like Lauren Vandenberg and Neely Behrns made sure that if any opponents overlooked they Scouts, they'd pay the price.
"This year’s group was a hard-working group that came to practice each day to get better," head coach Beth Bohuslavsky said. "They believed in our system and trusted one another. I will remember this group as the ones who laid the foundation of our program and set the example of how we want David City basketball to be played.
"They were great teammates to one another and had good attitudes about their roles on the team. This was a fun group to coach and I am glad I was a part of it with them."
David City finished the season 11-13 without having been above .500 and with consecutive wins only twice. However, the year wasn't without its ups.
The Scouts opened up February with a last second-shot in a road victory.
"(One highlight) of our season included winning with a buzzer beater at Thayer Central," Bohuslavsky said. "We were down by 16 at halftime and came out as a new team, and ended up winning the game with Lauren Vandenberg’s layup at the buzzer."
The Scouts then opened the postseason with a victory in the C1-4 subdistrict tournament against Douglas County West but saw the year come to an end in the next round against eventual state champion North Bend.
Despite losing 13 games, Bohuslavsky said she was proud of how her team performed in her first year of leading the program.
"We reached our potential," she said. "We were right where we thought we should be. We were one win away from achieving our goal that we set at the beginning of the season. I felt girls showed growth from November to February and improved each game we played."
Though the lack of seniors made it tough early on, it forced the team to come together right away. The bumps and bruises from that learning experience should serve David City well next season with the entire roster back intact.
"We have laid the foundation and we will be looking to build off of what we accomplished this year," Bohuslavsky said.
"It will be exciting to see the work they put in during the offseason and where that will take them for next year. We will have to come with the same attitude and work ethic as we did this year and build off of what happened this season."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net