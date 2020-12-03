Young Huskies must grow up fast

Plenty of coaches will tell you they have inexperienced teams, but Shelby-Rising City girls basketball might be the leader in that unfortunate category.

Only two players, seniors Allie Neujhar and Maddie Hopwood, have any varsity experience.

"Everyone else is either a freshman, new to the team or have not played varsity minutes at all," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We are going to be young. We're going to be inexperienced and have to be fundamental. We're going to have to learn as we go and just continue to grow throughout the season."

Last season, Neujahr was the second-leading scorer with just over seven points per game. She also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out almost two assists and swiped three steals. Hopwood scored just over two points, grabbed nearly three rebounds and dished out just over one assist a game.

The Huskies went 10-15 a year ago with five seniors. Those five averaged nearly 19 points for a team that only scored 29.5 per game. SRC started the season 1-4, won three of the next four, had a three-game losing skid, three-game streak and finished 2-6 with 48-32 loss to Wahoo Neumann in the subdistrict opener.