Young Huskies must grow up fast

Plenty of coaches will tell you they have inexperienced teams, but Shelby-Rising City girls basketball might be the leader in that unfortunate category.
Only two players, seniors Allie Neujhar and Maddie Hopwood, have any varsity experience.
"Everyone else is either a freshman, new to the team or have not played varsity minutes at all," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We are going to be young. We're going to be inexperienced and have to be fundamental. We're going to have to learn as we go and just continue to grow throughout the season."
Last season, Neujahr was the second-leading scorer with just over seven points per game. She also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out almost two assists and swiped three steals. Hopwood scored just over two points, grabbed nearly three rebounds and dished out just over one assist a game.
The Huskies went 10-15 a year ago with five seniors. Those five averaged nearly 19 points for a team that only scored 29.5 per game. SRC started the season 1-4, won three of the next four, had a three-game losing skid, three-game streak and finished 2-6 with 48-32 loss to Wahoo Neumann in the subdistrict opener.
Though the Huskies will play a similar schedule with just two returnees, there are others Trofholz expects to make a difference. Senior Kira Pavlik decided to come out for the first time and has been a key player in other sports.
"She'll help us out," Trofholz said. "You can see she hasn't played basketball for a couple years, but she'll definitely help us out on the floor."
Freshmen sisters Alex and Ava Larmon will also be key contributors. Trofholz said he believes they will see playing time immediately.
"They'll get thrown in the fire right away," he said. "They should be helpful."
Freshman Kaylei Perry, sophomore Angel Barnes, sophomore Cadee Bowers were all names that were mentioned as well.
"It's new faces," Trofholz said. "Whether they're freshman, haven't gone out or transferred, they're all new. So, it's trying to get everyone on the same page."
Defense was the strength of a 10-win team that struggled to score points. Regardless of who's on the roster, that sort of identity remains crucial to success.
In the 10 wins, the Huskies held opponents to under 27 points per game. Overall, SRC held opponents to just under 40 point in wins and losses.
"We have to hang our hat defensively," Trofholz said. "It's the same thing we concentrate on every year. Our defense will keep us in games. We continue to believe in our defense."
Also in wins, SRC scored just under 38 points. Only four times did the Huskies manage more than 40 points.
"We're definitely not a team that's a high-scoring team," Trofholz said. "We have to keep games in the low 30s. That will give us our best chance of winning."
Trofholz believes this young group is buying into his system. He utilizes sets, plays and formations rarely seen, forcing opponents into game-time adjustments. For those to work, SRC needs total commitment to a different way of doing things.
"We do things a certain way defensively that is different from other people," Trofholz said. "I've got matchup zones. I have different philosophies on how we want to stop teams, where we're forcing the ball and how we help people. So, that whole philosophy needs to come together as one and kids need to pick up on it and you just need to trust the system."
The young Huskies won't have the luxury of easing into the season. SRC opens with Cross County and Aquinas. They also play Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the first five games.
"That's a tough weekend to start," Trofholz said. "We'll find out what we're made of right away. ...That first five-game stretch, that's a tough stretch to open the season. Hopefully, you play well and continue to improve."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!