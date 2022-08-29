Young Monarchs come up just short against Scotus

If you would have told Aquinas Catholic head coach Ron Mimick, with a mostly inexperienced team, that the Monarchs would have a shot to win their season opener against Scotus Central Catholic in the final minute, he would have said he would be proud of his team to be in that position.

Aquinas, ranked No. 9 by the Lincoln Journal Star in Class C-2, hosted Class C-1 No. 6 Scotus at Memorial Field in David City.

After leading for most of the game, Aquinas trailed early in the fourth quarter after a 1-yard touchdown by Shamrocks running back Henry Ramaekers. The Monarchs marched down the field 78 yards on 13 plays. Facing a fourth and goal, quarterback Luke Sellers tucked the ball, but was tackled for a loss resulting in a turnover on downs with 47 seconds remaining.

Scotus knelt twice to secure the 13-7 win.

"We played hard. We gave ourselves a chance to win. There were several times we had six sophomores out there. We were young," Mimick said. "We had a lot of new juniors and seniors who didn't play a lot last year. I thought we played pretty well for a first game overall."

It was a bent but not broke Monarch defense as they allowed 310 yards. They forced three turnovers and a turnover on downs. Sophomores Kailer Pohl and Bryant Stouffer intercepted Scotus senior Trenton Cielocha and sophomore Calib Svoboda recovered a fumble.

Junior Lydon DeWispelare led Aquinas with 14 tackles while Oltmer recorded 10. Garrett White, another sophomore, tallied nine tackles while Sellers and Stouffer ended with eight each.

"We had two picks. For the most part they can move the ball, but we would get tighter closer to the goal line," Mimick said. "We had some kids grow up and make some plays and I'm sure they would kick themselves they didn't score a couple more times."

Scotus scored its only touchdowns on its opening drive, a 4-yard touchdown by Ramaekers, and the game-winner on its final drive in the fourth quarter.

After the Shamrocks scored to go up 6-0 with 4:20 remaining in the first, Aquinas matched that score on a 10-play, 69-yard drive. A.J. Oltmer punched the ball on a 1-yard score two seconds into the second quarter.

Oltmer finished as the primary ball carrier, rushing the ball 27 times for 134 yards and one touchdown. Aquinas finished with 190 yards as a team.

The Monarchs offense couldn't take advantage of the Scotus mistakes as it committed nine penalties for 50 yards to go with the three turnovers.

After Pohl picked off Cielocha inside the Aquinas 30, the Monarchs fumbled it three plays later. On the very next drive, Scotus fumbled it with Aquinas taking over at its own 9-yard line with 4:23 remaining

The Monarchs went three-and-out, punting the ball back to Scotus with 2:47 remaining in the first half. Scotus, taking over at the Aquinas 43, drove into the red zone where Cielocha was picked off in the end zone by Stouffer with 12 seconds remaining. Aquinas knelt out the clock to lead 7-6 at halftime.

In the first drive of the second half, Scotus drove to the Aquinas 5-yard line. On a fourth and one, Ramaekers was stuffed by the Monarchs defense for no gain resulting in a turnover on downs. The six-and-a-half-minute drive ended with no Shamrock points.

Aquinas punted the ball to Scotus with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter, which was capped off by Ramaekers' 1-yard score.

On the final Monarchs drive of the night, Oltmer rushed the ball 10 times for 45 yards setting up an opportunity for Aquinas to tie the game.

"It's about who we are right now. We're really young (on offense). We played well. We got better as the game went on. Last play, we missed one block and we would've scored, but they stopped us. You got to give them credit," Mimick said. "We got to expand our offense a little bit more. We ran really tight (tonight). We're not always going to be that tight, but that's who we are right now. Just really young trying to get better and doing the base stuff. I thought overall, we probably did base stuff pretty well."

Mimick said he wanted to give credit to his team for staying in the game. He said it's important to not let this loss define the season as the Monarchs face Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday.

"It's encouraging that we played well like that," Mimick said. "Now, we're going to have to start doing a little bit more, so hopefully we can incorporate that into playing well."