Youth football signups to be held Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both Columbus and Wahoo have indicated youth football is on for the fall.

Students first through sixth grade in the David City and Bellwood area will have the chance to compete in those leagues, but don't have much time to decide.

Signups for all youth football will be held at David City Elementary on Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If someone is unable to make signups they can contact an organizer at 402-367-3779.

Teams include first and second grade flag football, third and fourth grade flag, fifth and sixth grade tackle and fifth and sixth grade flag. Grades are based off of 2020-21 school year.

Reach the Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0