SRC and East Butler win 9 medals at Lakeview Invite
SRC and East Butler win 9 medals at Lakeview Invite

East Butler and Shelby-Rising City competed at the Lakeview Invite on Friday and brought back a combined nine medals, including one gold medal. 

The Tigers and Huskies struggled in the team standings due to numbers. East Butler took eighth and SRC came in 11th. 

East Butler's Reece Kocian finished first at 106 pounds after going 3-0. He pinned Kendall Schindler of David City in the quarterfinals, Levi Lutjelusche of Lakeview in the semis and Noah Wyatt of Lakeview in 42 seconds in the championship match. 

Lane Bohac went 2-1 at 113 to finish in second. He pinned Tyler Shoup of Cross County/Osceola in the first round before defeating Lakeview's Owen Bargen 4-3 in the semifinals. Elkhorn Valley's Hunter Bennett denied him gold in a 7-3 decision.

Michael Polivka placed fourth at 132. He won his first match with a first-period pin over Kole Eickmeier of Shelby-Rising City but lost in the semifinals. He won the consolation semifinals via forfeit. 

Blaine Orta (132) and Reid Glasshoff (138) both placed fifth and Joshua Christian took sixth at 220. 

Carter Fjell led Shelby-Rising City with a bronze medal at 145. He won in the quarterfinals via pinfall over Colin Rhynalds of North Bend Central. He lost in the semifinals but bounced back to pin Fabian Recinos of Lakeview before beating Kirby Smith of Fullerton in the third-place match. 

Kole Eickmeir placed sixth for Shelby-Rising City after defeating Angel Hernandez of Gibbon in the second period. 

Lakeview won its home invite beating out Elkhorn Valley by 15 points. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

