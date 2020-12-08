SRC and East Butler win 9 medals at Lakeview Invite

East Butler and Shelby-Rising City competed at the Lakeview Invite on Friday and brought back a combined nine medals, including one gold medal.

The Tigers and Huskies struggled in the team standings due to numbers. East Butler took eighth and SRC came in 11th.

East Butler's Reece Kocian finished first at 106 pounds after going 3-0. He pinned Kendall Schindler of David City in the quarterfinals, Levi Lutjelusche of Lakeview in the semis and Noah Wyatt of Lakeview in 42 seconds in the championship match.

Lane Bohac went 2-1 at 113 to finish in second. He pinned Tyler Shoup of Cross County/Osceola in the first round before defeating Lakeview's Owen Bargen 4-3 in the semifinals. Elkhorn Valley's Hunter Bennett denied him gold in a 7-3 decision.

Michael Polivka placed fourth at 132. He won his first match with a first-period pin over Kole Eickmeier of Shelby-Rising City but lost in the semifinals. He won the consolation semifinals via forfeit.