SRC Football 2020: Business as usual

Shelby-Rising City football is undergoing several new changes including a first-year head coach and a transition to eight-man football.
Head coach Zach Kubik is trying to make the shift as seamless as possible.
The first few practices of the season have gone fairly well in Kubik's mind, and he hopes to continue the trend.
"The kids are picking up on everything, the new systems," he said. "They're picking up on everything pretty well. My assistants have been great in the transition. The team is doing great."
Having a new head coach can include uncertainty and anxiety, but junior wide receiver and middle linebacker Grant Brigham said the team is becoming used to its new leader.
Brigham added he is excited to learn from a new coach.
"Everybody was a little hesitant," he said. "They didn't know what to expect. He's been great and has been doing great here."
Junior running back and linebacker Grady Belt rushed for 404 yards and four touchdowns and caught five passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Belt said despite a new man in charge, and a move down a class, several factors remain at least similar if not identical. The Huskies have familiarity with eight-man football from their days in middle school.
"I don't think it's much of a change" he said. "I think it will treat us well. It'll help us out a lot."
The Huskies will also have a different look after losing nine seniors from the 2019 team that made it into the playoffs.
Many of the incoming seniors didn't receive much playing time, but are hoping to shine in their final season.
There was also be quite a few incoming juniors that will play a big part in Shelby-Rising City's success. Belt, Hunter White, Grant Brigham are a few of the juniors Kubik believes will be key players along with seniors Colin Wingard, Mick Hoatson and Gavin Dutton-Mofford.
Hoatson, a wide receiver and defensive end, said being a senior has felt a little different, and he knows that players are looking up to him.
"You kind of have to have a different approach when you go to practice," he said. "You know that you're going to have to lead more and be involved in every aspect of it."
On top of having new players and a new coach, the Huskies will also be dropping down to eight-man football. So far, the transition has been smooth sailing.
"It's been going really well," Kubik said. ..."We're going to keep some terminology the same as they had last year. It's been any easier transition on that, too, because we've been able to jump into some things faster."
Kubik is also helping the transition by running many of the same plays and schemes as the Huskies did in 11-man football.
This has helped players like White who plays wide receiver, halfback and cornerback.
"That helps by a large amount, because a lot of the plays are similar to what we did," he said. "It's just easier because it's a lot of the same formations too."
Shelby-Rising City has had success in recent years, qualifying for the playoffs the last two seasons.
Kubik is hoping to not only make the playoffs this year, but win a postseason game - an accomplishment not realized since 1999.
"I firmly believe we can continue (to have success)," he said. "These same guys have been part of those programs and they know how to win. They know how to hold themselves on the football field. They might not have played very much, but they're going to give us that chance for sure."
SRC will get the chance to show it's one of the top teams with a schedule that includes some the toughest competition in the state. Games include Howells-Dodge on Sept. 4 and at Cross County on Oct. 2.
The game at Cross County is particularly exciting for the players and Kubik as many have pegged the Cougars as a preseason favorite to win state.
"That's the first name that comes to mind when I think of a championship team," Kubik said of Cross County. "Howells-Dodge is another one. That's going to be a really big test for us."
Kubik said he believes leadership is one of the key strengths that can help SRC win these big games and accomplish its goals.
One of those leaders is senior quarterback and safety Colin Wingard, who takes over under center after Bailey Belt graduated last year.
Wingard is hoping to continue the recent success. Like his coach, Wingard is setting his sights on a run in the playoffs; perhaps even an appearance at Memorial Stadium.
"I feel like it would really bring the community together for every sport," Wingard said. "It would give us a sense of winning that we've been looking for in the past."
Shelby-Rising City opens the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Thayer Central.
