SRC Football 2020: Business as usual

"I don't think it's much of a change" he said. "I think it will treat us well. It'll help us out a lot."

The Huskies will also have a different look after losing nine seniors from the 2019 team that made it into the playoffs.

Many of the incoming seniors didn't receive much playing time, but are hoping to shine in their final season.

There was also be quite a few incoming juniors that will play a big part in Shelby-Rising City's success. Belt, Hunter White, Grant Brigham are a few of the juniors Kubik believes will be key players along with seniors Colin Wingard, Mick Hoatson and Gavin Dutton-Mofford.

Hoatson, a wide receiver and defensive end, said being a senior has felt a little different, and he knows that players are looking up to him.

"You kind of have to have a different approach when you go to practice," he said. "You know that you're going to have to lead more and be involved in every aspect of it."

On top of having new players and a new coach, the Huskies will also be dropping down to eight-man football. So far, the transition has been smooth sailing.