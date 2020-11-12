SRC Football: The year of 'new'

It was the year of new for Shelby-Rising City football.

The Huskies had a new head coach in Zach Kubik, were playing in a new class after dropping down to eight-man football and were playing with many new players after losing multiple to graduation.

Kubik was hoping to have a successful first season, but the many changes were too much to overcome as the Huskies finished the season with a 1-7 record.

All seven losses came to teams with winning records that made the playoffs.

Despite the difficult season, Kubik is proud of how his team competed start to finish.

"I thought we had a good start to the season," he said. "I think the guys were feeling pretty good about where we were at. Looking at our schedule, we knew it was going to be tough. I thought a lot of guys got in and we got a lot of learning done this year. You hate to say that, but I think that’s where we’re going to have to take it next season."

Shelby-Rising City's win came in the last game of the schedule against East Butler (0-7). The Huskies defeated the Tigers 52-12.