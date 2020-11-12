SRC Football: The year of 'new'

It was the year of new for Shelby-Rising City football.
The Huskies had a new head coach in Zach Kubik, were playing in a new class after dropping down to eight-man football and were playing with many new players after losing multiple to graduation.
Kubik was hoping to have a successful first season, but the many changes were too much to overcome as the Huskies finished the season with a 1-7 record.
All seven losses came to teams with winning records that made the playoffs.
Despite the difficult season, Kubik is proud of how his team competed start to finish.
"I thought we had a good start to the season," he said. "I think the guys were feeling pretty good about where we were at. Looking at our schedule, we knew it was going to be tough. I thought a lot of guys got in and we got a lot of learning done this year. You hate to say that, but I think that’s where we’re going to have to take it next season."
Shelby-Rising City's win came in the last game of the schedule against East Butler (0-7). The Huskies defeated the Tigers 52-12.
"Ending on a win, those guys worked super hard, and I’m just glad we could send the seniors out with a win on the season," Kubik said. "It was good for them, good for team. We can get it rolling into the offseason now and hopefully keep that momentum going."
Shelby-Rising City entered the season with high expectations of making the playoffs for the third straight season. Kubik said he is happy the team set this goal and hopes to get back to the playoffs.
"We did have high expectations and I appreciate us setting those goals," he said. "I think those were good goals to set. Maybe we overlooked some teams, but that was alright. I think we set the goals at a good area. Looking back at it, some of the teams that we played were really good. It happens in football - they’re just a little better than you would expect on the year."
Kubik believes the path to achieving those goals in the future starts in the offseason. He feels his players have to improve physically, which stars in the weight room.
"I think we need to continue to get in the weight room this offseason, which we have been stressing ever since we got done with East Butler," he said. "As soon as we got done playing that game we started stressing that. We’ve already had quite a few kids in the weight room."
Kubik is also looking forward to a more regular offseason making a big difference. Ideally, he'd like the Huskies to attend a team camp and get some live action before the season starts.
This was the final game for five seniors - Colin Wingard, Mick Hoatson, Ceagen Wattts, Carter Fjell and Damian Bloebaum.
"We’re going to miss those seniors," Kubik said. They did provide some good leadership. They all played pivotal positions in what we needed this season. ...Some of those seniors that could bounce around helped us out a ton. The record is still not what we wanted, but I’m pretty proud of those seniors."
Wingard finished the season with 1,253 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.
SRC will return a fair amount of talent next season including Grant Brigham who had 22 receptions for 390 yards and 11 touchdowns, Grady Belt who recorded 77 tackles and Hunter White who recorded 830 all-purpose yards.
"I think they definitely understand they can compete with those teams," Kubik said. "Our guys, I think, in any game I truly believe they came in believing we could win that game. They gave it all. It’s just the way it goes sometimes."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
