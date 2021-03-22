SRC Girls take third at Bulldogs Challenge

The Shelby-Rising City girls track teams started the season off with several encouraging signs, taking third in the Bulldog Classic at Concordia on Friday.

Platteview won the meet with 67 points, Sandy Creek scored scored 66 and Shelby-Rising City finished with 62.

Sophomore Liberty Baker was the leading scorer on the team after placing first in the 60-meter hurdles, third in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump. She ran 10.32 seconds in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles.

Baker scored 19 of her team's 62 points.

Senior Kira Pavlik scored 16 points after placing second in the pole vault, third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. She cleared 8 feet in the pole vault.

Freshman Alex Larmon started off her high school career with a second-place finish in the 400 after running a 1:04.97.

The 3200-meter relay placed second with a team of Larmon, freshmen Kaylei Perry and Ellie Frederick and sophomore Angel Barnes. They finished with a time of 11:08.58.

Senior Allie Neujahr placed third in the high jump and fifth in the triple jump. She cleared 4-6 in the high jump.