SRC Girls take third at Bulldogs Challenge

The Shelby-Rising City girls track teams started the season off with several encouraging signs, taking third in the Bulldog Classic at Concordia on Friday.
Platteview won the meet with 67 points, Sandy Creek scored scored 66 and Shelby-Rising City finished with 62.
Sophomore Liberty Baker was the leading scorer on the team after placing first in the 60-meter hurdles, third in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump. She ran 10.32 seconds in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles.
Baker scored 19 of her team's 62 points.
Senior Kira Pavlik scored 16 points after placing second in the pole vault, third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump. She cleared 8 feet in the pole vault.
Freshman Alex Larmon started off her high school career with a second-place finish in the 400 after running a 1:04.97.
The 3200-meter relay placed second with a team of Larmon, freshmen Kaylei Perry and Ellie Frederick and sophomore Angel Barnes. They finished with a time of 11:08.58.
Senior Allie Neujahr placed third in the high jump and fifth in the triple jump. She cleared 4-6 in the high jump.
Barnes also placed fourth in the 1600 with a time of 6:25.
Senior Colin Wingard was the highlight for the boys with 21 of the team's 36 points.
He placed first in the shot put and discus and sixth in the 200.
Not only did Wingard win both throwing events but set meet records in both as well. He threw the discus 140 feet, 8 inches and the shot put 47-6.
Junior Hunter White finished third in the 60-meter hurdles and fourth in the triple jump.
Junior Gavin Dutton-Mofford placed sixth in the 400 and 800.
SRC also placed sixth in the 3200 relay and fifth in the 1600 relay.
The 3200 relay was made up of sophomore Tylan Bluel, Gabe Dutton-Mofford, junior Trevor Hoegerl and sophomore Payton Sliva. The 1600 relay was a group of White, Sliva, Tanner Nekl and Gavin Dutton-Mofford.
Reach the Banner-Press sports state at DVDsports@lee.net