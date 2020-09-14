 Skip to main content
SRC golf places 10th at Lakeview Invite
SRC golf places 10th at Lakeview Invite

Shelby-Rising City Huskies

Shelby-Rising City golf competed in one of its toughest tournaments yet on Sep. 10, where the Huskies placed 10th out of 11 teams. 

Lilli Hernbloom led SRC with a scored of 108, Aurora Slusarski shot a 116, Josie Gates carded a 123 and Cristina Ramirez scored a 136. 

Columbus Scotus won the meet after Cecilia Arndt placed second with a 77 and Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian placed first individually with a 77. 

Reach The Banner-Press sports staff at DVDsports@lee.net 

