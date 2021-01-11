SRC quets Exeter-Milligan offense

The win was the second victory in a row for SRC, and Gabel is hoping the Huskies start to build some momentum.

"It's a marathon, not a sprint," he said. "We always break the season up into thirds and we're just starting our second third of the season. These next seven games take us up to the conference tournament and we want to get better each and every day."

No. 1 Exeter-Milligan too much for young Huskies.

Experience played a big role in D-2 No. 7 Exeter-Milligan's (12-0) 44-26 victory over Shelby-Rising City (3-8). The undefeated Timberwolves have six upperclassmen compared to just three for the Huskies.

Exeter-Milligan's experience showed on offense with a proficient 20 of 23 shooting performance.

"They have juniors and seniors, and we have sophomores and freshmen," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We have two kids with varsity experience, everyone else is brand new. When you have a team like that and have a lot of varsity experience, it's tough to win ball games like that."