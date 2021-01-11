SRC quets Exeter-Milligan offense

Shelby-Rising City boys basketball had its defense in full effect for Friday night's home game against Exeter-Milligan, holding the Timberwolves to a field goal percentage of just 27% in a 46-32 victory.
Exeter-Milligan (1-10) only made 11 of its 41 field goals compared to 19 of 47 from Shelby-Rising City (5-5). The Timberwolves only scored 10 points in the first half.
"Defensively I thought we did really well," head coach Grant Gabel said. "In the second half we kind of got a little lazy and gave them a few easy looks but overall I was very pleased with our defensive effort tonight."
Senior Colin Wingard scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists, and junior Gavin Dutton-Mofford scored 18 points.
Exeter-Milligan stuck with Shelby-Rising City through the first quarter. That changed in the second quarter when the Huskies outscored the Timberwolves 11-1 thanks to seven points from Wingard.
Shelby-Rising City and Exeter-Milligan went back-and-forth the rest of the game with the Huskies outscoring the Timberwolves 25-22 in the second half.
The win was the second victory in a row for SRC, and Gabel is hoping the Huskies start to build some momentum.
"It's a marathon, not a sprint," he said. "We always break the season up into thirds and we're just starting our second third of the season. These next seven games take us up to the conference tournament and we want to get better each and every day."
No. 1 Exeter-Milligan too much for young Huskies.
Experience played a big role in D-2 No. 7 Exeter-Milligan's (12-0) 44-26 victory over Shelby-Rising City (3-8). The undefeated Timberwolves have six upperclassmen compared to just three for the Huskies.
Exeter-Milligan's experience showed on offense with a proficient 20 of 23 shooting performance.
"They have juniors and seniors, and we have sophomores and freshmen," head coach Turner Trofholz said. "We have two kids with varsity experience, everyone else is brand new. When you have a team like that and have a lot of varsity experience, it's tough to win ball games like that."
Senior Allie Neujhar led the Huskies in points with eight and senior Maddie Hopwood scored six. Freshman Ava Larmon grabbed a team-high five rebounds and dished out five assists.
"We did good things," Trofholz said. "Defensively we did some different things than we have all year. They were in the 30s until the fourth quarter, and that's all I can ask for."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net