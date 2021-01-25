SRC wins in 1st round of conference

Shelby-Rising City girls basketball was faced with the tough test of playing Dorchester in the first round of the Crossroads Conference tournament on Saturday after losing to the Longhorns not even 48 hours prior.

In the first game, a slow start doomed the Huskies (5-12) from the beginning. SRC made sure not to make that mistake again, took a lead early in the game and never relented in a 50-33 win.

Shelby-Rising City led 8-2 after the first quarter, 23-10 at halftime and 35-25 after three.

The Huskies got a big boost after hitting seven 3s. Shelby-Rising City shot 16 of 37 from inside the arc and 7 of 13 from the perimeter. SRC also outrebounded Dorchester 30-15.

As a team, Shelby-Rising City dished out 12 assists, swiped five steals, blocked four shots and only committed 13 turnovers.

The Huskies are 11-1 against Dorchester since 2012.

No individual stats were available for the game

Huskies smoke Mustangs

Shelby-Rising City forced 30 turnovers against Meridian on Saturday in the first round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament, winning 68-16.