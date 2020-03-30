Stricter guidelines for Butler County

• Food and beverage sales at any dine-in establishments including restaurants, bars, taverns, and private clubs are restricted to drive-thru, carry out, and delivery only. This does not apply to food service in health care facilities.

• Liquor, beer, and wine sales are restricted to carry-out sales and delivery only, to the extent permitted by law. No on-site consumption of alcohol is permitted.

The Directed Health Measures document is posted on the Four Corners Health Department website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov . More information also is available at the website and by calling Four Corners at 877-337-3573 or locally at 402-362-2621.

Failure to comply with this order will result in legal action for enforcement by civil and/or criminal remedies.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever 100.4 or above, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. Notify Four Corners for instructions on quarantine. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 877-337-3573. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

To reduce the spread of the virus, health officials recommend that residents stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing. They also recommend frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly. See the Directed Health Measures for more instructions.

