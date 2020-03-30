Stricter guidelines for Butler County

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services ordered Directed Health Measures that further limit the opportunities for community spread of the novel coronavirus in Butler and surrounding counties.
Enforceable restrictions on public gatherings and business operations took effect at 6 a.m. Saturday March 28 and are scheduled to last through at least Wednesday, May 6.
The action is in response to Four Corners District being located between two local health department districts that are under Directed Health Measures.
"We realize that this is an uncertain time, and many of us are forced into making tough decisions” said Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall. “Each of us has a role to play in limiting the spread of COVID-19 to prevent our health care system from becoming overburdened and to save lives. We are truly all in this together."
As of 6 a.m. Saturday, the following are not allowed in Butler, Polk, Seward, and York counties:
• Gatherings for any reason of more than 10 people in single spaces, including schools, fitness centers and gyms, auditoriums, stadiums, salons, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, libraries, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. Day care and childcare facilities will be allowed to operate with groups of 10 or fewer children. If more than one group of children is cared for, each group is to be separated.
• Food and beverage sales at any dine-in establishments including restaurants, bars, taverns, and private clubs are restricted to drive-thru, carry out, and delivery only. This does not apply to food service in health care facilities.
• Liquor, beer, and wine sales are restricted to carry-out sales and delivery only, to the extent permitted by law. No on-site consumption of alcohol is permitted.
The Directed Health Measures document is posted on the Four Corners Health Department website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov . More information also is available at the website and by calling Four Corners at 877-337-3573 or locally at 402-362-2621.
Failure to comply with this order will result in legal action for enforcement by civil and/or criminal remedies.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever 100.4 or above, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. Notify Four Corners for instructions on quarantine. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 877-337-3573. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.
To reduce the spread of the virus, health officials recommend that residents stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing. They also recommend frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly. See the Directed Health Measures for more instructions.
