Surprised Napier to play in Shrine Bowl

Aquinas senior Kyle Napier was in near disbelief when he received a text message from Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen saying he'd been selected to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
His brother, Lane Napier, an All-American linebacker for Concordia University, wasn't even named to the Shrine Bowl in his varsity career.
"I caught me off guard a lot actually," Napier said. "The Shrine Bowl is a really high honor. The last couple of players from Aquinas, like my brother who was a really outstanding player, he didn't get selected.
"I was like, there's probably not a chance I will. It was pretty shocking when I was, and I was just grateful for that."
Frenzen will be Napier's coach at the Shrine Bowl after being named the head coach of the North Team late last summer.
Aquinas hasn't had a player in the Shrine Bowl since Trevin Steager represented the Monarchs in 2015. Napier said he has known of former players that have played in the game but not on a personal level.
Overall, he is 24th player for Aquinas to play in the Shrine bowl.
"Kyle will continue the tradition of representing Aquinas Catholic high school with class and good effort," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "I believe his skill set will be very competitive versus other good players."
Napier will play defensive back and kick returner. While the game is the payoff for the week, Napier is most looking forward to meeting other players and making new friendships.
"It seems like it's a really good bonding time for people you've never met but you'll know for the rest of your life after that week," he said.
Napier also is looking forward to the charity aspect of the weekend. The players have the opportunity to interact with the children from Shriner's Hospitals.
"It's good for Shriner Hospital and the kids," Napier said. "You get to be with them for a whole day and play with them, listen to their stories. I think it's going to be a really fun experience in that way too."
The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska game will take place July 11th at 2 p.m. at the University of Kearney campus at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field.
Napier scored 13 touchdowns this season, tied for the most on the team. He rushed for 781 yards on 97 carriers and caught five passes for 115 years. He also threw a touchdown pass.
He was the Monarchs' primary punter, with 28 punts and an average of 33.5 yards. Napier also returned seven kicks for 87 yards. He finished with 1,005 total yards.
On defense he recorded 27 tackles and five interceptions.
Being named to the Shrine Bowl isn't the only big accomplishment in Napier's life recently.
In December he announced his commitment to Concordia University.
Napier is a two-time all-state defensive back and running back and also played some quarterback at Aquinas. That will change when he steps on the field as a Bulldog. Concordia has plans to utilize him as a slot receiver.
The position change will be a new experience, one that Napier said excites him as a player.
"I think I caught two passes last year," he said. "I don't know much yet but I will. I'm excited about it because I feel I can excel in the position. I always thought of myself as that type of player. I'm excited to learn how to play it."
In addition to following in his brother's footsteps, there were multiple reasons Napier chose Concordia over other schools. He also had a couple of friends he used to play baseball with going to Concordia.
Another compelling reason was his interaction with the coaching staff.
"When their coaches came up to talk to me, coach (Patrick) Daberkow and coach (Corby) Osten, they were cool guys. They vibed with me right off the bat, really straight forward," Napier said. " I really liked that about them. They weren't necessarily trying to give you a sales pitch. They were just there to talk to you."