Surprised Napier to play in Shrine Bowl

Being named to the Shrine Bowl isn't the only big accomplishment in Napier's life recently.

In December he announced his commitment to Concordia University.

Napier is a two-time all-state defensive back and running back and also played some quarterback at Aquinas. That will change when he steps on the field as a Bulldog. Concordia has plans to utilize him as a slot receiver.

The position change will be a new experience, one that Napier said excites him as a player.

"I think I caught two passes last year," he said. "I don't know much yet but I will. I'm excited about it because I feel I can excel in the position. I always thought of myself as that type of player. I'm excited to learn how to play it."

In addition to following in his brother's footsteps, there were multiple reasons Napier chose Concordia over other schools. He also had a couple of friends he used to play baseball with going to Concordia.

Another compelling reason was his interaction with the coaching staff.