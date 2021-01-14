Teamwork keeps Tigers above .500

East Butler girls tied a season-high mark for assists in Tuesday's road win against Nebraska Lutheran.

The Tigers (7-5) dished out 24 assists in a 67-32 victory over the Knights (1-6). Team work has been a big key for East Butler who is 5-0 in games where it has 15 or more assists. In games where the Tigers have 10 or less assists they're 0-3.

"The biggest take away from last night was the great team effort," head coach James Kriz said. "We had balanced scoring and great stat lines all around. ... Any night your defense comes up with 13 steals, 18 deflections, 7 blocks and 26 rebounds your going to be successful - our defense was very solid last night. Offensively we shot the ball well and executed the game plan consistently against their man-to-man full court pressure."

Senior Addie Sullivan ed the Tigers with 16 points, junior Allie Rigatuso finished with 12 and freshman Madison Dewitt finished with 10. Junior Lanae Aerts hauled in nine rebounds and Aerts and Rigatuso each dished out six assists. Aerts also blocked six shots.

