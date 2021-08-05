The troubling tale of Tracy Stone-Manning

After a new president takes office, they have hundreds of jobs to fill. As a general rule, presidents can hire whomever they choose. But when it comes to the highest-level positions, the Constitution gives the U.S. Senate the opportunity to offer “advice and consent” on a president’s nominees.

The Founding Fathers were wise to give the Senate this authority. Every now and then, presidents nominate people with views outside the mainstream. When this happens, it is up to each senator to decide whether those views would prevent them from carrying out their duties.

In April, President Biden nominated Tracy Stone-Manning to serve as the next Director of the Bureau of Land Management. If she is confirmed, she would run a powerful agency that oversees more than 10% of all land in the United States. But Ms. Stone-Manning has a checkered past. In the 1980s, she was involved with a radical environmental group called Earth First!, which engages in acts of eco-terrorism ranging from arson to tree spiking.