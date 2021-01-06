Third quarter cost Scouts against Broncos

Gierhan torches Scouts

Centennial senior Cooper Gierhan entered Jan. 5's home game against David City scoring over 12 points a game.

The fourth-year Broncos turned it up a notch against the Scouts (2-6) scoring a season-high 18 points in a 57-32 win for Centennial (6-3).

Despite the loss, David City head coach Aaron Carlson was happy with how his team performed defensively.

"Overall I was very proud of our effort against Centennial," he said. "We knew coming in that they are a great team, with a couple of shooters. We have been placing a big emphasis on our defensive effort lately, and I felt like our defensive effort kept us in the game that first half as we were only down eight.

"Gierhan is a great shooter who hit a couple on us early, and that continued into the second half. We have been on a cold spell lately shooting the ball, so we need to continue to find ways to get the ball into the paint, and not settle for shots on offense."

Caden Denker led the Scouts with 10 points.

The Scouts are now 7-12 against the Broncos since 2005. Centennial has won the last six games.