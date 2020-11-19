Tigers and Huskies represent on All-District honors

Although the two programs managed just one win between them, coaches and observers clearly witnessed talent on Shelby-Rising City and East Butler football that faced a gauntlet of opponents. Fourteen players between the two were named to the D-1 4 district team.

East Butler had six players listed for All-District honors, including two players, Collin Bouc and Trevin Brecka, named to the All-District First Team.

Bouc rushed for 279 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 carries, caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and finished with 57 tackles.

Brecka completed 9 of 36 pass attempts for 65 yards, rushed for 514 yards and five touchdowns on 129 carries, caught 10 passes for 124 yards and two scores and led the team in tackles with 79.

Dillion Dewitt was listed on the All-District Second Team while Josh Malina, Lane Bohac and Noah Paseka earned Honorable Mention.

"Each player listed for all-district honors provided leadership for our team, especially our seniors Dillon DeWitt, Josh Malina, and Collin Bouc," East Butler head coach Shawn Biltoft said.

Shelby-Rising City had three players named to the All-District First Team - Colin Wingard, Mickey Hoatson and Grady Belt.