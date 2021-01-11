Tigers fall to No. 1 Patriots

East Butler girls did the best they could to hang with C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh but the Patriots proved to be too much and pulled away in the second quarter on Friday's road game, winning 68-33.

Clarkson/Leigh (13-0) forced 27 turnovers and only allowed East Butler (6-5) to get up 30 shots.

The Tigers only trailed by nine points at the end of the first quarter but managed only four points in the second and fell behind 41-14.

Senior Addie Sullivan led the Tigers with 14 points, junior Allie Rigatuso scored 11, freshman Madison DeWitt added four and junior Lanae Aerts and sophomore Carynn Bongers finished with two each.

Sullivan and Rigatuso both were hot from long range shooting 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc.

Clarkson/Leigh outrebounded East Butler 31-19 and dished out eight more assists.

East Butler is 1-5 against Clarkson/Leigh since 2012 and has lost the last three meetings.