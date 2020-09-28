Tigers offense stalls against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Butler found no offensive success against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday at home, losing 56-0 after finishing with only 138 total yards.

East Butler (0-5) trailed HLHF (3-1) 8-0 after the first quarter, 34-0 at halftime and 40-0 after three quarters. The Bulldogs scored twice more in the fourth.

Junior Trevin Brecka led the Tigers with 89 yards, 84 on the ground and five receiving. Brecka also led the Tigers on defense with 12 tackles.

Senior Josh Malina had 76 all-purpose yards with eight rushing, 18 receiving and 50 on kick returns.

Lane Bohac completed 4 of 7 pass attempts for 23 yards to lead the Tigers in passing.

Next week doesn't get any easier for East Butler in a game at D-1 No. 9 Nebraska Christian (4-1). Nebraska Christian just defeated Shelby-Rising City 44-28 on Friday.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

