Tigers overwhelm Eagles

Jan. 7's game in Brainard between East Butler and College View Academy was practically over before College View walked through the doors.

East Butler (6-4) suffocated College View (1-2) from the opening tip and led 22-4 after the first quarter. The Tigers kept their foot on the pedal extending their lead to 44-11 by halftime en route to a 68-17 victory.

"We got off to a good start and never looked back," Head coach James Kriz said. "The best thing about the game was the well-rounded team effort, yes Allie (Rigatuso) led us in scoring but she also had six assists and nine steals. ... Everything worked well last night and all 12 girls that played gave 100%."

Rigatuso finished with 22 points, senior Addie Sullivan scored 12, sophomore Katie Haney added eight and junior Lanae Aerts finished with seven.

Senior Cassie Kubik hauled in six rebounds and Aerts dished out seven assists. Rigatuso finished with nine steals.

East Butler ended the game with 24 assists, 21 steals and only 10 turnovers.