Tigers split at High Plains tri

East Butler didn't wrestle a ton of matches wrestled on Jan. 5's triangular at High Plains but still found some positives to hang its hat on at the end.

The Tigers defeated High Plains 48-12 and went 3-1 in matches wrestled against the Storm. The other half of the triangular did not go as well. East Butler fell to Cross County/Osceola 45-30 and went 1-4 in matches.

"We were able to go 3-1 in matches against High Plains and got the dual win," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "We wrestled tough and got some great wins. It was a good performance after the break and we are hoping it can propel us into the rest of January through some tough meets."

Cross County/Osceola 45, East Butler 30: Only five matches were wrestled after each time won four weights by forfeit and neither team put forth a competitor at 106 pounds.

Reece Kocian, East Butler's 113-pounder, was the first Tiger to take the mat and scored the lone victory for East Butler against CCO. It took Kocian just 42 seconds to take down CCO's Tyler Shoup and pin his shoulders to the mat.

Lane Bohac, Luke Polivka, Blaine Orga and Michael Polivka were the four Tigers to have their hand raised for a forfeit victory.