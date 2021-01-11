Tigers third at WP Invite

East Butler finished with five silver medalists on Saturday at the Wisner-Pilger invite leading the Tigers to a third-place team finished out of 16 teams.

Reece Kocian (106), Lane Bohac (113), Luke Polivka (120), Michael Polivka (132) and Trevin Brecka (160) were the second-place finishers for East Butler.

"We need to learn to finish matches in the finals and come out ahead on the close ones," head coach Doug Glasshoff said. "We need to keep improving and working towards where we need to be at districts and state. Right now, we are not there yet, but we will get there.

"We saw some competition from some different schools than what we see on a regular basis. Our next competition will be a triangular against county rivals David City and Aquinas. We looked forward to this competition each year and need to have a strong week of practice to get ready."

Other medalists include Blaine Orta who finished fourth at 126 and Joshua Christian who placed fourth at 195.